Bluegrass, gospel jam to begin Oct. 12 in Triumph

The 2024-25 season of open-mic bluegrass and gospel music jam sessions will begin Oct. 12.

The Northern Illinois Bluegrass Association, in conjunction with the Ophir Community Building Board of Managers, will begin its 23rd season at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Ophir Community Building, 3907 E. 752nd Road, in downtown Triumph. The jams will be in Triumph on the second Saturday of each month from October through May.

Jam or come to listen to the music. No alcohol or smoking is allowed. Admission is free, and refreshments are served. Donations are accepted for the refreshments, and all proceeds are used for maintenance and repair of the Ophir Community Building.

The all-acoustic music begins at 6 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m. Performers change every 15 minutes to allow for many different styles of entertainment. To reserve a spot, call Tom Gerber at 815-414-8081 or show up early to sign up for a spot. For general information, call Jay Allen of the OCB at 815-488-9154.