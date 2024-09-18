Schaumburg Halloween Carnival returning to Wintrust Field for third year

The Schaumburg Halloween Carnival will return to the parking lot of Wintrust Field for two successive weekends in October and again transform the baseball stadium itself into the “House of Creeps” haunted house. (Photo provided by Stalwart Consulting. )

Back by popular demand, the third annual Schaumburg Halloween Carnival will return to the parking lot of Wintrust Field for two successive weekends in October and again transform the baseball stadium itself into the “House of Creeps” haunted house.

The six-day event will feature family fun, carnival rides, tasty snacks, trick-or-treating, costume contests, a seasonally themed arts and crafts, and the VIP: Very Insane Person bar and lounge.

Entrance to the carnival is free. Parking costs $5 per vehicle.

The two weekends are Oct. 18 to 20 and Oct. 25 to 27. The hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets for the haunted house are $17.50 per person, when purchased online in advance and $25 at the door. The House of Creeps is normally for ages 13 and older, but there will be a designated kids period from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for $10 each for those under 13. Those tickets may also be purchased online.

The VIP bar requires a haunted house ticket to enter and is open during carnival hours as well as from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2. House of Creeps tickets are encouraged to be purchased in advance as they are expected to sell out each night.

Carnival ride wristbands can be purchased on-site for unlimited rides at $32 each.

Wintrust Field is at 1999 S. Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg.

More information is available on the website at schaumburghalloween.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/schaumburghalloween, and on Instagram and TikTok as well.

