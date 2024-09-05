5 Things to Do: Floating ducks and flying kites in DeKalb County

This weekend

1. The 20th annual Volksfest in Genoa: Dates: Friday through Sunday: The three-day festival is cohosted by the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers and the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. Highlights include Rumble on the River featuring Lucha Libre Wrestling; food trucks and vendors; a 6K/10K Volksmarch Fun and Fitness Walk along the Kishwaukee River through Genoa; a Biergarten with complementary bus rides; live music; Boy Scouts Outdoor Breakfast; the Great Genoa Duck Race and more. For information www.genoavolksfest.org.

2. DeKalb Kite Fest: The 19th annual family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, the corner of Fairview and South Fourth streets. Hosted by DeKalb Park District, the free event also will feature food trucks, live music and seasonal activities. Families are welcome to bring their own kite or purchase one at the event while supplies last. Featured kite flyer pilots will include: Al Sparling, Darryl Waters, Anthony Catalano, Team Sky FX and Team Chicago Kite. For information visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/kite-fest-2024

3. Sandwich Fair continues: Through Saturday at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road. Festivities include live concerts, tractor and truck pulls, a carnival, fair food, an antique car show, a demolition derby and two melodramas performed by the Indian Valley Theatre. Riley Green will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit sandwichfair.com.

This fall

4. Sycamore Chalk Walk: Discover Sycamore is hosting the first annual Sycamore Chalk Walk from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 throughout downtown Sycamore. Any chalk enthusiast of 12 years or older is able to register for the event, which will feature a chalk art competition, for $25. Winners will receive cash from an $800 prize pool, and food trucks are expected to be on hand throughout the day. For more information visit discoversycamore.com.

5. Malta’s Fall Fest: Celebrate the start of fall with Malta’s seasonal festival from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21 at Malta Lions Park. Music bingo, a lip sync contest and the Rolling Whiskey band will provide music for the free-to-attend festival. A parade will march through the village at 3 p.m., and various vendors will be on hand for the festivity. For more information visit www.facebook.com/MaltaGarlandFestival.

