From bluffs to the Mississippi River, explore Dubuque for a family-friendly getaway

From high above the bluffs to the riverwalk along the mighty Mississippi, there’s plenty to explore in Dubuque, Iowa. Located a few hours’ drive (or less) from northern Illinois, Dubuque can offer a great getaway and a town that’s easy to explore.

Top of the list for sites to visit is the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, located right along the Mississippi River.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium (Photo by Travel Dubuque. )

“You can easily spend a day there, no matter what your age is,” explained Taylor Kellogg, a Dubuque area native and vice president of marketing for the website Travel Dubuque.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium lets visitors learn and see many of the animals that reside in the river, like catfish and river otters. The museum and aquarium are located on the same campus, making it easy to visit both and there is an outdoor plaza connecting the buildings, perfect for a picnic lunch between visits. Kellogg said the museum includes historical artifacts. The museum is designated a Smithsonian affiliate.

“It’s very interactive and engaging, and it’s not just for kids,” Kellogg added.

Kellogg and her team have developed a top travel tool with the Travel Dubuque website, including suggestions for activities, whether searching for family activities or planning a brew tour of the area as well as an up-to-date list of events for all season.

Kellogg recommends enjoying the riverwalk and the annual Art on the River exhibit, part of a public art installation located along the river. Visitors enjoy Port of Dubuque where they can often catch riverboats and boat cruises docking into port. Kellogg said the Mississippi Riverboat Twilight of LeClaire, Iowa will dock in the port, as well as Viking’s Mississippi River cruises.

Viking Cruise ship along the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Williams. )

To get a view from the top, take the Fenelon Place Elevator, also known as the Fourth Street Elevator. The funicular railway was built at the request of a local banker, also a former mayor and state senator, who wanted a faster way to travel between his home and work in 1882. Today’s system was built in 1977 and upgraded in 2015. It offers riders views of Dubuque, and on a clear day look out to see sections of Wisconsin and Illinois too.

For those who prefer staying at ground level, visit one of the oldest running farmer markets on Saturdays in downtown Dubuque and on the second Thursday of the month the Millwork Night Market featuring live music and beverages.

Another spot for live music is the Sunday evening concert series in the summer at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Garden. Admission to the ground is free and grounds includes 60 different gardens including a rose garden and English garden.

Dubuque offers plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors, with parks and paths including the Heritage Trail, a gravel path that stretches over 26 miles to Dyersville.

And visitors to Dubuque should plan a day to visit Dyersville, home of the Field of Dreams, including where the baseball movie was filmed. This year marks the 35th anniversary celebration of the 1989 movie. Visitors can walk out through the cornfields, play catch, run bases and imagine their own baseball game. Better yet, visit on Aug. 17 to catch an evening game of “Ghost Saturday” featuring a game of actors portraying the ghost players from the film.

“It’s really very cool and it’s free to attend,” Kellogg said.

The “If You Build It,” exhibit located in downtown Dyersville is a must for movie fans, to see photos from the film as well as memorabilia.

And if planning a visit in the waning summer days isn’t possible, there’s still plenty to enjoy all year long. In autumn catch the cool breezes off the limestone bluffs and enjoy the scenic colors as the leaves change. Visitors can enjoy Mines of Spain State Park, which includes more than 15 miles of travels.

After the winter holidays, Dubuque is a great spot to visit in January to see and photograph the bald eagles as they swoop in to the area. One of the top places is Eagle Point Park, with beautiful views year-round and eagle viewing activities in the winter or stop at Lock and Dam #11, part of the Army Corps of Engineer’s Mississippi River system.