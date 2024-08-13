Line-up announced for Wheaton’s Mix on Main Music Fest

The Downtown Wheaton Association announced the first wave of musicians to hit the stages at The Mix on Main Music Festival a free music festival Sept. 21-22 throughout downtown Wheaton. (Downtown Wheaton Association )

The Downtown Wheaton Association announced the first wave of musicians to hit the stages at The Mix on Main Music Festival a free music festival Sept. 21-22 throughout downtown Wheaton.

The festival lineup includes the following artists, with even more to be announced soon:

Ben Tatar

Jake Mack

JP & Jenny

Leroy Winn Power

Lionel Moe Band

Lisa Thomen

Mr. Dave

One for the Road

Super Stolie

Terry Bartolotta Duo

The Blooze Brothers

The Jukebox Heroes

Vital Signs

Wendy & DB

The Mix on Main Music Festival kicks off Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m., with Chris and Nikki of 101.9 The Morning Mix. They will be meeting and greeting with the public from 10 a.m. to noon, while local vendors will have booths featuring artisan goods, food and drinks.

Following the launch party, a weekend of free music ensues across the Innovator Main Stage and the Downtown Wheaton Family Stage, as well as at local shops and restaurants that will transform into unique music venues for this exciting event: 302 Wheaton, Kimmer’s Ice Cream, Maypole Bar + Restaurant, Subourbon, The Babe Bodega and Wildflower Mercantile.

VIP Passes are available for $20, and grant access to the VIP lounge with complimentary water, one complimentary craft beer, restrooms and air conditioning at Wildflower Mercantile, an exclusive invitation to a private listening party at Subourbon with an exciting artist — to be announced soon, a $10 downtown Wheaton gift certificate and a complimentary ticket to the 16th Annual Chili Cookoff (a $20 value).

For more information, maps, and a music schedule, visit The Mix on Main Music Festival’s page www.downtownwheaton.com/the-mix-on-main.