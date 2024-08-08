Tako Sushi food truck in DeKalb delivers twist on Mexican, Japanese fare

Juan Martín Muñoz and Frederick Abarca, two of the owners from Tako Sushi Food Truck, are shown standing in front of their food truck Aug. 6, 2024. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A new food truck dubbed Tako Sushi promises its own take on the traditional Japanese-style rolls with a Mexican twist.

Tuesday marked the food truck’s first day in business at its home in the Lowe’s parking lot, 2050 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Owner Juan Martin Munoz said he’s excited to get his food out there.

“We started a little bit late today, but everything is going good so far,” Munoz said.

El Senor Roll was prepared by those at Tako Sushi Food Truck and is shown Aug. 6, 2024. (Megann Horstead)

The food truck’s menu features familiar favorites such as a California roll and shrimp tempura roll. The menu also features Mexican-style highlights, including the senorita roll, pina colada sushi, burrito sushi, chicken taco, taco azada and more.

Munoz said the concept behind Tako Sushi is simple.

“[I’ve] always liked Japanese food,” Munoz said. “[The menu] also includes Mexican foods.”

Munoz runs and operates the food truck with Jacqueline Abarca and Frederick Abarca.

“[I’m] new at all of this,” Munoz said.

A plate of sushi bomb was prepared by those at Tako Sushi Food Truck and is shown Aug. 6, 2024. This item is a season dish available to patrons. (Megann Horstead)

Munoz said he thinks patrons are happy to see a new addition to the business community.

“Everyone’s saying it’s exciting to have something new,” Munoz said. “They’ve never heard of Japanese and Mexican food combined in one. So, they’re really excited to see some sushi, some tacos all included in one.”

The food truck intends to set up shop in the parking lot outside Lowes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tako Sushi Food Truck also is open to covering events on Saturdays and Sundays.