5 Things to Do: Fair season begins in La Salle, Marshall-Putnam counties in the Illinois Valley

The T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co. is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the La Salle County Fairgrounds in Ottawa during the La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair. (Scott Anderson)

Here are five things to do this weekend and later this month:

1. La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair: The fair is scheduled Thursday through Sunday at the La Salle County Fairgrounds, 1578 4-H Road, Ottawa. The T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co. is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, and the Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby is set for 7 p.m. Saturday. Friday and Saturday will feature livestock shows, among several other family activities. For information about 4-H, visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp/4-h-lasalle-county. Visit facebook.com/LaSalleCounty4H for information about the week’s events.

2. Ottawa Military Show: The show – which is free, although donations are appreciated – will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The display will feature vintage military vehicles and weaponry from throughout U.S. history that includes World War II battle reenactments and encampments at the Krug Farm at 3277 E. 18th Road, near Ottawa. At 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, spectators with a properly signed waiver will be able to take part in a tactical World War II skirmish by riding in a convoy under attack. There will be a church service at 9 a.m. at the Krug’s chapel, followed by another tactical convoy battle at 11 a.m.

3. Marshall-Putnam Fair: The fair, themed Once Upon-A-Fair, will feature many family-friendly events throughout the course of the festival Sunday, July 14, through Sunday, July 21, at the fairgrounds in Henry. Tracy Lawrence will provide a headline music act 7 p.m. Thursday with Confederate Railroad and Tyson Schulte. The fair will kick off Sunday with a vendor show, County Fair Stampede 5K, food truck fest with 10 different vendors, harness races and the Little Miss Pageant, followed by the Junior Miss and Miss pageants. The vendor show will feature 20 vendors under the grandstand and 14 tents across from the grandstand.

4. Wyanet Summer Festival: Wyanet will host its 69th annual Summer Festival from Thursday through Saturday. A parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday followed by the kids pedal pulls. There will be a euchre and bags tournaments Saturday in the beer garden, as well as a Texas Hold ‘Em and bags tournaments Thursday in the beer garden. Kids water fights will kick off the festival at 5 p.m. Thursday, hosted by the Wyanet Fire Department, followed by a kids fair until 7 p.m. Each night will feature a beer garden open until midnight with food available from Wyanet Locker. Gary “Frog” Swanson & Company will entertain Thursday; Patrick ‘N’ Swayze, a country-rock act, will provide live music Friday; and 3 Day Rain, a country band, will perform Saturday. There also will be food trucks each day of the festival.

5. Buda Fun Days: The Buda Community Club will present Buda Fun Days from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Stewart Park. The activities will include a parade at 11 a.m. down Main Street that will conclude at the park and a bags tournament at noon (registration at 11:30 a.m.). There will be pony rides for $10, bumper cars, bounce houses, a velcro wall, wacky trikes, face-painting and a petting zoo throughout the day. There also will be a 50/50 raffle. Beginning at 3 p.m., there will be a foam party. Tacos Guzman, Bradford Snack Shack, Ooh ra BBQ and Carnival Truck will have food available. DJ Brian Phillips will provide the music. All activities are free except for the pony rides and food from vendors.

