Wyanet Summer Festival to offer live music, parade, activities for all ages July 11-13

Wyanet will host its 69th annual Summer Festival from Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 13.

A parade is scheduled 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, followed by the kids pedal pulls. There will be a euchre and bags tournaments Saturday in the beer garden, as well as a Texas hold ‘em and bags tournaments Thursday in the beer garden.

Kids Water Fights will kick off the festival 5 p.m. Thursday, hosted by the Wyanet Fire Department, followed by a kids fair to 7 p.m.

Each night will feature a beer garden open to midnight with food available from Wyanet Locker. Gary “Frog” Swanson & Company will entertain Thursday; Patrick ‘N’ Swayze, a country rock act will provide live music Friday; and 3 Day Rain, a country band will perform Saturday. There also will be food trucks each day of the festival.

The cutest baby contest will be on the main stage at 5 p.m. Friday and the queen pageant at 5:30 p.m.

Go to the Wyanet Community Club’s Facebook page for more information on the festival.

Thursday, July 11

5 to 6:30 p.m.: Kids Water Fights, hosted by the Wyanet Fire Department

5 to 9 p.m.: Food trucks, Farmer’s Smoked BBQ, Philly Factory and Carnival Food Truck

5 p.m. to midnight: Beer garden

5:30 to 7 p.m.: Kids Fair

6 p.m.: Texas Hold ‘em tournament and bags tournament, beer garden (registration at 5:30)

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Gary “Frog” Swanson & Company

Friday, July 12

4 to 9 p.m.: Dessert Your Loved Ones, tacos and desserts

5 p.m.: Cutest baby contest, main stage

5:30 p.m.: Queen pageant

5 to 10 p.m.: Food trucks, Farmer’s Smoked BBQ, Philly Factory and Carnival Food Truck

5 to 8 p.m.: P & C Little Rascals Petting Zoo

5 to midnight: Beer garden

8:30 p.m.: Patrick ‘N’ Swayze, country rock

Saturday, July 13

All day: Lonnie Glines Sr., wood carver

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Craft show

9:30 a.m.: Heart walk

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Face painting

10:30 a.m.: Chalk contest

11 a.m.: Decorated golf cart / bike contest

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Food trucks, Farmer’s Smoked BBQ, Philly Factory, Carnival Food Truck, Bradford Snack Shack Ice Cream

11 a.m. to midnight: Beer garden

Noon to 8 p.m.: Extreme Rentals inflatables

1 p.m.: Parade

After parade: Kids Pedal Pulls

1:30 p.m.: Bags tournament registration, beer garden

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Mr. Cinnamon, balloon twister

2 p.m.: Euchre tournament registration, beer garden

2 p.m.: Bags tournament, beer garden

2:30 p.m.: Euchre tournament, blind draw (100% payout)

4:30 p.m.: Wood carver auction

6 to 6:30 p.m.: Those Funny Little People, main stage

8:30 p.m.: 3 Day Rain, country