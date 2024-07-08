Wyanet Summer Festival to offer live music, parade, activities for all ages July 11-13

Wyanet will host its 69th annual Summer Festival from Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 13.
A parade is scheduled 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, followed by the kids pedal pulls. There will be a euchre and bags tournaments Saturday in the beer garden, as well as a Texas hold ‘em and bags tournaments Thursday in the beer garden.
Kids Water Fights will kick off the festival 5 p.m. Thursday, hosted by the Wyanet Fire Department, followed by a kids fair to 7 p.m.
Each night will feature a beer garden open to midnight with food available from Wyanet Locker. Gary “Frog” Swanson & Company will entertain Thursday; Patrick ‘N’ Swayze, a country rock act will provide live music Friday; and 3 Day Rain, a country band will perform Saturday. There also will be food trucks each day of the festival.
The cutest baby contest will be on the main stage at 5 p.m. Friday and the queen pageant at 5:30 p.m.
Go to the Wyanet Community Club’s Facebook page for more information on the festival.
Thursday, July 11
5 to 6:30 p.m.: Kids Water Fights, hosted by the Wyanet Fire Department
5 to 9 p.m.: Food trucks, Farmer’s Smoked BBQ, Philly Factory and Carnival Food Truck
5 p.m. to midnight: Beer garden
5:30 to 7 p.m.: Kids Fair
6 p.m.: Texas Hold ‘em tournament and bags tournament, beer garden (registration at 5:30)
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Gary “Frog” Swanson & Company
Friday, July 12
4 to 9 p.m.: Dessert Your Loved Ones, tacos and desserts
5 p.m.: Cutest baby contest, main stage
5:30 p.m.: Queen pageant
5 to 10 p.m.: Food trucks, Farmer’s Smoked BBQ, Philly Factory and Carnival Food Truck
5 to 8 p.m.: P & C Little Rascals Petting Zoo
5 to midnight: Beer garden
8:30 p.m.: Patrick ‘N’ Swayze, country rock
Saturday, July 13
All day: Lonnie Glines Sr., wood carver
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Craft show
9:30 a.m.: Heart walk
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Face painting
10:30 a.m.: Chalk contest
11 a.m.: Decorated golf cart / bike contest
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Food trucks, Farmer’s Smoked BBQ, Philly Factory, Carnival Food Truck, Bradford Snack Shack Ice Cream
11 a.m. to midnight: Beer garden
Noon to 8 p.m.: Extreme Rentals inflatables
1 p.m.: Parade
After parade: Kids Pedal Pulls
1:30 p.m.: Bags tournament registration, beer garden
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Mr. Cinnamon, balloon twister
2 p.m.: Euchre tournament registration, beer garden
2 p.m.: Bags tournament, beer garden
2:30 p.m.: Euchre tournament, blind draw (100% payout)
4:30 p.m.: Wood carver auction
6 to 6:30 p.m.: Those Funny Little People, main stage
8:30 p.m.: 3 Day Rain, country