Ottawa Military Show to return for 5th year July 13-14

The fifth annual Ottawa Military Show, held this weekend north of Ottawa, will feature military vehicles, equipment and reenactments of a World War II battle that spectators can participate in. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

If the Fourth of July brought out patriotism in you, there will be a followup opportunity this weekend.

The fifth annual Ottawa Military Show, a display of vintage military vehicles and weaponry from throughout U.S. history that includes World War II battle reenactments and encampments, will again be coming to the Krug Farm at 3277 E. 18th Road near Ottawa.

The show – which is free admission, though donations are appreciated – will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

“The show is a passion of ours,” event host John Krug said, “but the guys that do it, they’re the ones who are really passionate about it. They’re doing events like this practically every weekend somewhere. They put a lot of expense into their uniforms and equipment and they fire a lot of blanks, too … We’re very excited to have them back.”

One highlight of the show will be a convoy of military vehicles through the streets of Ottawa beginning at noon Saturday.

At 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, spectators with a properly signed waiver will be able to take part in a tactical World War II skirmish by riding in a convoy under attack.

There will be a church service at 9 a.m. at the Krug’s chapel, followed by another tactical convoy battle at 11 a.m.

There will be vendors of military items, food and drink on hand throughout.

“I know that there will be some new vehicles,” Krug said, “including another World War I vehicle other than mine – some new reenactors and some new vendors there this year.

“We get a lot of support from the people of Ottawa. They come out and enjoy themselves, they like what they learn and I’m impressed with the way they take care of my place, picking up after themselves. It’s just a lot of fun for everyone.”