Buda Fun Days to provide free day of activities July 20

The Buda Community Club will present Buda Fun Days from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Stewart Park. A foam party is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. (Photo provided by Kristin Johnson)

The Buda Community Club will present Buda Fun Days from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Stewart Park.

The activities will include a parade at 11 a.m. down Main Street that will conclude at the park and a bags tournament at noon (registration at 11:30 a.m.).

There will be pony rides for $10, bumper cars, bounce houses, a velcro wall, wacky trikes, face painting and a petting zoo throughout the day. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.

Beginning at 3 p.m., there will be a foam party.

Tacos Guzman, Bradford Snack Shack, Ooh ra BBQ and Carnival Truck will have food available. DJ Brian Phillips will provide the music.

All activities are free, except for the pony rides and food from vendors.