La Salle County 4-H fair ready to showcase youth

Brazson Boe of Ottawa washes his pigs off before showing them during the 2023 La Salle County 4-H Fair in Ottawa. The fair returns Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, July 14, with livestock shows beginning Friday, July 12. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair is set Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, July 14, at the La Salle County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1578 4-H Road, Ottawa.

General 4-H project judging will begin 8 a.m. Thursday and livestock shows and judging will be Friday through Sunday.

Each evening Thursday through Saturday will conclude with a major event: the Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Thursday; the T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co. at 7 p.m. Friday; and the Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Along with the major events, there will be activities ranging from a watermelon eating contest Friday to a 3-on-3 basketball tournament Friday; a dodgeball tournament and karaoke Saturday, among several other activities.

A closing ceremony honoring 4-H and cloverbud graduates will be Sunday, along with recognition of 4-H hall of famers.

For more information about 4-H, go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp/4-h-lasalle-county. Go to https://www.facebook.com/LaSalleCounty4H for information about the week’s events.

Thursday, July 11

8 a.m. General 4-H projects judging

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soil and Water Conservation District activity

10 a.m. 2 p.m. OSF Innovation and STEAM activities

TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax Throwing by Axetreme Throwing

2 p.m. Style Revue, Exhibit Hall 3, includes 4-H Swag Show

2 p.m. Watermelon eating contest sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club

3:30 p.m. Dynamic Dog Show and Rescue ME! event

6 to 7 p.m. Magical Moments Face Painting, sponsored by Serena FFA Alumni

5 to 7 p.m. GrainCo FS Hamburger Dinner (4-H exhibitors and parents only)

7 p.m. Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull

Friday, July 13

8 a.m. Swing judging

8 a.m. Poultry judging

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soil and Water Conservation District activity

10 a.m. to noon Scavenger Hunt sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. OSF Innovation and STEAM activities

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax throwing by Axetreme Throwing

TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball

11 a.m. Dairy show

1 p.m. Goat show

2 p.m. Public presentation

3 p.m. 4-H Talent Show

4 p.m. Cat show

4 p.m. 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted by Brookfield Aces 4-H Club

6 p.m. Mutton busting

7 p.m. T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co.

Saturday, July 13

8 a.m. Horse show

8:30 a.m. Beef Showmanship Contest followed by Purebred and Market beef judging

8:30 a.m. Rabbit show

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax throwing by Axetreme throwing

TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H Pop Up Tent activities

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Funny Magic Guy Rob Thompson, sponsored by Rosati’s of Ottawa

1 p.m. Bicycle rodeo for 5-8 years old

2 p.m. Bicycle rodeo for 9-12 years old

4 p.m. Basketball court games

4 to 7 p.m. Gypsy Queen Karaoke

4:30 p.m. Fair Auction, Friends of Extension and 4-H

6 p.m. Dodgeball tournament sponsored by North Stars 4-H Club

7 p.m. Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby

Sunday, July 14

8 a.m. Horse show, horse arena

8 a.m. Sheep show

10 a.m. Master Showman Contest

11:30 a.m. Cow Pie Bingo with North Stars 4-H Club

1 p.m. Tug of War sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club

TBA Closing ceremonies honoring 4-H and Cloverbud graduates, Hall of Fame recognition