La Salle County 4-H fair ready to showcase youth

The La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair is set Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, July 14, at the La Salle County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1578 4-H Road, Ottawa.
General 4-H project judging will begin 8 a.m. Thursday and livestock shows and judging will be Friday through Sunday.
Each evening Thursday through Saturday will conclude with a major event: the Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Thursday; the T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co. at 7 p.m. Friday; and the Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Along with the major events, there will be activities ranging from a watermelon eating contest Friday to a 3-on-3 basketball tournament Friday; a dodgeball tournament and karaoke Saturday, among several other activities.
A closing ceremony honoring 4-H and cloverbud graduates will be Sunday, along with recognition of 4-H hall of famers.
For more information about 4-H, go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp/4-h-lasalle-county. Go to https://www.facebook.com/LaSalleCounty4H for information about the week’s events.
Thursday, July 11
8 a.m. General 4-H projects judging
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soil and Water Conservation District activity
10 a.m. 2 p.m. OSF Innovation and STEAM activities
TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax Throwing by Axetreme Throwing
2 p.m. Style Revue, Exhibit Hall 3, includes 4-H Swag Show
2 p.m. Watermelon eating contest sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club
3:30 p.m. Dynamic Dog Show and Rescue ME! event
6 to 7 p.m. Magical Moments Face Painting, sponsored by Serena FFA Alumni
5 to 7 p.m. GrainCo FS Hamburger Dinner (4-H exhibitors and parents only)
7 p.m. Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull
Friday, July 13
8 a.m. Swing judging
8 a.m. Poultry judging
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soil and Water Conservation District activity
10 a.m. to noon Scavenger Hunt sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. OSF Innovation and STEAM activities
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax throwing by Axetreme Throwing
TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball
11 a.m. Dairy show
1 p.m. Goat show
2 p.m. Public presentation
3 p.m. 4-H Talent Show
4 p.m. Cat show
4 p.m. 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted by Brookfield Aces 4-H Club
6 p.m. Mutton busting
7 p.m. T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co.
Saturday, July 13
8 a.m. Horse show
8:30 a.m. Beef Showmanship Contest followed by Purebred and Market beef judging
8:30 a.m. Rabbit show
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax throwing by Axetreme throwing
TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H Pop Up Tent activities
11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Funny Magic Guy Rob Thompson, sponsored by Rosati’s of Ottawa
1 p.m. Bicycle rodeo for 5-8 years old
2 p.m. Bicycle rodeo for 9-12 years old
4 p.m. Basketball court games
4 to 7 p.m. Gypsy Queen Karaoke
4:30 p.m. Fair Auction, Friends of Extension and 4-H
6 p.m. Dodgeball tournament sponsored by North Stars 4-H Club
7 p.m. Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby
Sunday, July 14
8 a.m. Horse show, horse arena
8 a.m. Sheep show
10 a.m. Master Showman Contest
11:30 a.m. Cow Pie Bingo with North Stars 4-H Club
1 p.m. Tug of War sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club
TBA Closing ceremonies honoring 4-H and Cloverbud graduates, Hall of Fame recognition