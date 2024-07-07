July 07, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

La Salle County 4-H fair ready to showcase youth

Tractor pull, rodeo, demolition derby along with projects and livestock shows set

By Derek Barichello
Brazson Boe of Ottawa, washes his pigs off before showing them during the La Salle County 4-H Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Ottawa.

Brazson Boe of Ottawa washes his pigs off before showing them during the 2023 La Salle County 4-H Fair in Ottawa. The fair returns Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, July 14, with livestock shows beginning Friday, July 12. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair is set Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, July 14, at the La Salle County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1578 4-H Road, Ottawa.

General 4-H project judging will begin 8 a.m. Thursday and livestock shows and judging will be Friday through Sunday.

Each evening Thursday through Saturday will conclude with a major event: the Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Thursday; the T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co. at 7 p.m. Friday; and the Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Along with the major events, there will be activities ranging from a watermelon eating contest Friday to a 3-on-3 basketball tournament Friday; a dodgeball tournament and karaoke Saturday, among several other activities.

A closing ceremony honoring 4-H and cloverbud graduates will be Sunday, along with recognition of 4-H hall of famers.

For more information about 4-H, go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp/4-h-lasalle-county. Go to https://www.facebook.com/LaSalleCounty4H for information about the week’s events.

Thursday, July 11

8 a.m. General 4-H projects judging

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soil and Water Conservation District activity

10 a.m. 2 p.m. OSF Innovation and STEAM activities

TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax Throwing by Axetreme Throwing

2 p.m. Style Revue, Exhibit Hall 3, includes 4-H Swag Show

2 p.m. Watermelon eating contest sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club

3:30 p.m. Dynamic Dog Show and Rescue ME! event

6 to 7 p.m. Magical Moments Face Painting, sponsored by Serena FFA Alumni

5 to 7 p.m. GrainCo FS Hamburger Dinner (4-H exhibitors and parents only)

7 p.m. Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull

Friday, July 13

8 a.m. Swing judging

8 a.m. Poultry judging

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soil and Water Conservation District activity

10 a.m. to noon Scavenger Hunt sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. OSF Innovation and STEAM activities

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax throwing by Axetreme Throwing

TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball

11 a.m. Dairy show

1 p.m. Goat show

2 p.m. Public presentation

3 p.m. 4-H Talent Show

4 p.m. Cat show

4 p.m. 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted by Brookfield Aces 4-H Club

6 p.m. Mutton busting

7 p.m. T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co.

Saturday, July 13

8 a.m. Horse show

8:30 a.m. Beef Showmanship Contest followed by Purebred and Market beef judging

8:30 a.m. Rabbit show

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ax throwing by Axetreme throwing

TBA Kane Family Farms Ski Ball

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H Pop Up Tent activities

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Funny Magic Guy Rob Thompson, sponsored by Rosati’s of Ottawa

1 p.m. Bicycle rodeo for 5-8 years old

2 p.m. Bicycle rodeo for 9-12 years old

4 p.m. Basketball court games

4 to 7 p.m. Gypsy Queen Karaoke

4:30 p.m. Fair Auction, Friends of Extension and 4-H

6 p.m. Dodgeball tournament sponsored by North Stars 4-H Club

7 p.m. Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby

Sunday, July 14

8 a.m. Horse show, horse arena

8 a.m. Sheep show

10 a.m. Master Showman Contest

11:30 a.m. Cow Pie Bingo with North Stars 4-H Club

1 p.m. Tug of War sponsored by South Prairie Pioneers 4-H Club

TBA Closing ceremonies honoring 4-H and Cloverbud graduates, Hall of Fame recognition

Have a Question about this article?