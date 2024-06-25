Popular Titanic exhibit at Volo Museum shut down after mysterious flooding

Antonio Zavala uses a wet vacuum to clean up water next to the 1912 Renault, famously known as the "Titanic Car," following an unexplained flooding incident at the Volo Museum. (Photo by John Guske)

Volo Museum’s popular Titanic exhibit has been temporarily shut down Tuesday after unexpected flooding from Monday night’s storms.

The museum, renowned for its historical exhibits and classic car collection, is also famous for its paranormal activity. For decades, many visitors, employees and residents of the property have experienced unusual and unexplainable occurrences.

“This is the first flood to happen in this building in 40 years,” museum director Brian Grams said in a news release. “We thoroughly inspected everything, and there were no broken pipes, roof leaks, or any other obvious points of entry for such large amounts of water. Even the perimeter of the building, with a concrete floor, was dry with no evidence of cracks or holes. The flood is a total mystery.”

The source of this mysterious flooding was captured on security footage.

“Watching the water rush in on the footage eerily resembled scenes from the Titanic movie,” said marketing director Jim Wojdyla. “What really gave me goosebumps was watching the flood start from under that car that inspired our entire exhibit.”

That car is a 1912 Renault French concept car, one of just two that were ever produced. One of them was the only car on the Titanic, which now rests at the bottom of the ocean. Its sister car is now the only one left in existence and rests in the museum’s Titanic Exhibit.

Finding the entire $6 million exhibit underwater prompted immediate action to prevent damage to the valuable displays and artifacts, including artifacts, luggage and fashion items from the Titanic era. The museum staff meticulously dismantled and reassembled the exhibit to ensure the preservation of its historic contents.

This unexplained flooding incident adds to the Volo Museum’s reputation as a hotspot for paranormal activity, which previously attracted the attention of the Discovery Channel’s “Ghost Hunters.” During their episode, filmed at Volo Museum, investigators experienced many supernatural phenomena, even capturing footage of an incident.

The Titanic exhibit is set to reopen on Thursday, June 26.

For more details and all ticketing options, please visit volofun.com.