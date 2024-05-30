Seventh Day Slumber concert in Princeton to raise funds for Second Story Teen Center

A rendering of the front of the new Second Story Teen Center building on Saturday, March 13, 2024 in Princeton. The 6,000-square-foot building will be located at 125 S. Main St., Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Second Story Teen Center will host a concert by Seventh Day Slumber at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at New Hope Church in Princeton. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the teen center for its new building under construction at 125 S. Main St., Princeton.

Seventh Day Slumber is an American Christian band that performs hard rock and metal music. The event is sponsored by Amazing Age Foundation. Doors open at 6 p.m. The band will conduct a meet and greet after the concert. Admission is $25; tickets can be bought online through Eventbrite. Seating is limited to 225 guests. For more information, call 815-303-4111.