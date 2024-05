Ladd announced its 2024 Music in the Park lineup for the summer and fall. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Ladd announced its 2024 Music in the Park lineup for the summer and fall.

All concerts are set from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Free popcorn will be provided by Mayor Frank Cattani and Maureen. The Players Club will have food for sale.

Wise Guys will perform May 31, Greenfield Station will perform June 21, Steve Sharp Band will perform Sept. 6 and Joey Figgiani will perform Oct. 4.