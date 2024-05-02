Enjoy Cinco de Mayo at these suburban spots

Cinco de Mayo is Sunday, and while it’s a yearly observance held on May 5 to celebrate Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, it’s become more of a celebration of Mexican American culture, especially food and drink. Here’s a sampling of what some suburban restaurants are offering.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 2835 Showplace Drive, Suite 139, Naperville, (331) 444-2050; and 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; barlouie.com/. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend at Bar Louie with $3 Sauza silver sidecars, $3 Corona bottles, $4 Modelo drafts, $5 Mexican candy shot and $8 Dos Sauza margaritas.

Bien Trucha Group

A toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo: 120 Water St., Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Pre-order the carnitas package for four for $75 that includes slow-cooked braised pork, poblano rice, beans, cilantro and onions, morita salsa, tortillas and limes. Pickup is on Friday or Saturday, May 3-4, at a toda madre, Bien Trucha, Quiubo or BTG Kitchen in Lombard.

Bien Trucha’s entire food and drink menu will be available at its neighboring sister restaurant A Toda Madre in Geneva. (Provided photo)

Fat Rosie’s

940 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (224) 377-2395; 4504 W. Touhy Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 594-3100; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0060; 870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, (847) 807-2850; and 28 Kansas St., Frankfort, (815) 534-1640; fatrosies.com/. The fun begins at 3 p.m. with mariachis at all five locations, LED robots, DJs, lucha libre and more.

Guzman y Gomez

120 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove, (224) 481-2042; 5459 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (779) 220-9671; 1519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville, (331) 457-5991; and 795 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, guzmanygomez.com/. For Cinco de Mayo, Guzman y Gomez will be serving $3 frozen margaritas (including the new strawberry margarita) and Coronas with the purchase of food on Sunday.

Old Republic

155 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (224) 535-9544, oldrepublicbar.com/. The fiesta starts on the patio at noon Sunday, May 5, with live music until 10 p.m., cerveza and michelada specials and Sammy’s Mexican Grill Food Truck serving tacos, churros, horchata and more until 6 p.m.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; and 535 N. Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/. On The Border is celebrating Five Days of Cinco with specials and their new duck margaritas Wednesday through Sunday, May 1-5, including $5 Cinco Rita, $5 Mexican draft beer and On The Border’s signature queso for $5. Daily drink specials starting at $9.99 include the Pineapple Rita on Wednesday, 1800 Meltdowns on Thursday, The Perfect Patron on Friday, Blue Duck Oasis Rita and Duck Island Breeze Rita on Saturday and Sunday, and the Spicy Ghost Rita on Sunday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240430/dining/enjoy-cinco-de-mayo-at-these-suburban-spots/