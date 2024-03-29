Legendary actor Dan Aykroyd to appear at Sony Pictures’ Wonderverse in Oak Brook Center

Actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd will appear at Wonderverse in Oakbrook Center on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Emmy-award winning and Oscar-nominated comedian, writer and actor Dan Aykroyd will make a special appearance at Wonderverse, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s first immersive entertainment experience in Oakbrook Center on Monday, April 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests who are 21 and up can try a special new Ghostbusters-themed cocktail made from Aykroyd’s Crystal Head Vodka. Mocktails will also be featured.

As well as an impressive career in entertainment that has spanned five decades, Aykroyd has also enjoyed considerable success in the world of wine and spirits with his Crystal Head Vodka, a brand of vodka manufactured by Globefill Inc. in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It was conceived and founded by Aykroyd and artist John Alexander in September 2008. The vodkas are quadruple distilled, filtered seven times and packaged in a crystal skull bottle, according to a news release.

“Wonderverse is the ideal place for guests to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite films, and what better way for fans to extend that experience by trying a special Ghostbusters-themed cocktail made by and with original Ghostbuster Dan Akroyd’s very own Crystal Head Vodka label,” said Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of global partnerships and brand management and head of location based entertainment at Sony Pictures.

“I am so excited to have Wonderverse and Crystal Head Vodka working together. I am looking forward to checking it out next week as it is known as a cool and innovative place,” said Jonathan Hemi, managing partner at Crystal Head Vodka.

An Ottawa native, Aykroyd was a member of the original cast of “Saturday Night Live” from 1975-1979. After departing from the show, he went on to star in a plethora of hit movies and can be seen in Sony Pictures’ “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” which is in theaters now.

Wonderverse, the 45,000 square-foot thrilling, multi-function dining and entertainment space, hosts a hybrid of physical and immersive multi-media experiences, interactive installations, dynamic attractions and themed dining experiences, and allows guests to enter imaginative worlds from popular films, television series and video games.

Sony films such as “Ghostbusters,” “Uncharted,” “Jumanji,” “Bad Boys,” “Zombieland” and more are featured in activations including Uncharted: The Pursuit; Ghostbusters Virtual Reality Academy: Pacific Playland; Zombieland Bumper Cars; Jumanji: Reverse The Curse; Bad Boys Racing Club; The Ghost Trap; and 21 Jump Street Pop-Up Bar.

The restaurant at Wonderverse offers a diverse selection of modern American cuisine, with a menu featuring a variety of innovative dishes. The restaurant at Wonderverse prepares guests to embark on a supernatural journey as they enter the Ghost Trap Speakeasy. This unique bar offers more than specially made cocktails, it promises an unforgettable experience for attendees and their fellow Ghostbusters. It is first-come, first-served at The Bar at Wonderverse, where guests can sip and savor light bites, tasty desserts and unique cocktails/mocktails.

Wonderverse is located in Oak Brook Center. For more information, visit wonderversechicago.com.