Immersive adventure experience Wonderverse opens in Oak Brook

Step into the worlds of some of your favorite movies at Wonderverse, Sony Pictures’ first immersive entertainment destination, which recently opened in Oak Brook.

According to a news release, Wonderverse will allow guests to enter imaginative worlds from popular films, television series and video games such as “Uncharted,” “Ghostbusters,” “Jumanji,” “Bad Boys,” “Zombieland” and more. The 45,000 square-foot space hosts both physical and immersive multi-media experiences, interactive installations, dynamic attractions and themed dining experiences.

“Wonderverse is an exciting expansion for Sony Pictures’ growing location-based entertainment experiences,” Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of global partnerships and brand management and head of location based entertainment at Sony Pictures, said in the release. “Experiences like Wonderverse provide audiences the opportunity to enjoy our brands in new ways by immersing themselves in some of their favorite stories.”

Wonderverse will host a variety of featured activities, ranging from escape rooms to virtual reality and racing simulations to bumper cars.

Sony Pictures Entertainment's first immersive entertainment destination, Wonderverse, has opened at Oak Brook Center. (Jeff Schear Visuals/Photo by Jeff Schear Visuals)

At the Commissary Bar, led by Pernod Ricard’s mixologist Jane Danger, guests can enjoy specialty cocktails and mocktails as well as light bites. Wonderverse will also feature a full-service dining experience. Commissary Restaurant, led by industry veteran Chef Scott Donaldson, will offer a full menu of food, desserts and cocktails.

“We’re thrilled to be the first location for Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Wonderverse and have it as our largest entertainment option at Oakbrook Center,” Tim Geiges, senior general manager of Oakbrook Center said in the release. “We often hear from guests how they love our mix of entertainment, so we’re excited to offer a completely new experience for them to enjoy, especially as we approach the colder months.”

Additional highlights at Wonderverse include:

UNCHARTED: THE PURSUIT: Based on the action-packed blockbuster “Uncharted” movie, explorers work to unearth hidden treasure, solve challenges and complete quests across three thrilling escape rooms: The Heist, The Hunt and The Return. You can outsmart one of the individual rooms or complete all three for a connected storyline experience.

GHOSTBUSTERS VIRTUAL REALITY ACADEMY: The Ghostbusters VR Academy is your chance to be a real Ghostbuster with two distinct virtual reality experiences. Enter the arena, suit up and get armed with proton packs as you outsmart mischievous spirits and join forces with fellow trainees to capture ghosts.

PACIFIC PLAYLAND: Enter Pacific Playland, inspired by the decrepit carnival in “Zombieland.” Show off your game among the undead. Master arcade classics, win prizes and stay alive.

ZOMBIELAND BUMPER CARS: In this bumper car ride, one car is chosen as Patient Zero. Avoid getting bumped or you’ll become a zombie. Navigate the chaos, stay uninfected and escape the outbreak.

JUMANJI: REVERSE THE CURSE: Like the characters in the movie, you will be thrust into the game in a virtual reality pursuit to find the stolen jewel, stop the spread of evil and “Reverse the Curse.”

BAD BOYS RACING CLUB: Surrounded by a Miami-inspired skyline with illuminated photo-ops, get ready to ride in this collection of racing simulators that take you on a high-speed chase to victory.

THE GHOST TRAP: Join your fellow Ghostbusters in the hidden speakeasy “The Ghost Trap.” Some say this bar is haunted, but it’ll be up to you to figure out if it’s true or not. Raise a toast with spirits and find magic and the paranormal around every corner.

21 JUMP STREET POP-UP BAR: In this exclusive limited time pop-up bar experience, head back to school for cocktail chemistry or join an art class for a “paint and sip” night complete with drinks inspired by house party booze classics.

Wonderverse is located at 100 Oakbrook Center on Level 1. Entry to Wonderverse is free with priced attractions.

Visitors are encouraged to book tickets in advance, as availability can become limited. Guests under the age of 16 years must be chaperoned by an adult. Guests younger than 21 no longer will be admitted after 7 p.m. for Wonderverse to become an adult-only experience at 8 p.m.

For more information and to sign up for updates, visit WonderverseChicago.com or follow on social media @WonderverseChicago.