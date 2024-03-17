Aurora University to present Broadway musical ‘Urinetown’

The Aurora University Theatre Department presents the Broadway musical “Urinetown,” at 7:30 p.m. April 5, 6 and 10-13, and at 2:30 p.m. April 14 in the Perry Theater on the Aurora University campus.

Tickets are free, but must be reserved online.

“I wanted to direct this show because it tells a very serious story in a very hilarious way,” Jessica Jensen, director of the musical, said in a news release. “Come for the music and the pee jokes and leave with a different perspective on what’s currently happening around us all.”

Ticket holders should arrive 15 minutes before the show. Food and drinks are not allowed inside the theatre, and none will be sold. Parking on the Aurora University campus is free.

The Perry Theatre is located at 349 Gladstone Ave., Aurora.