The Local Scene: Flutes, hot cocoa and a throwback Sadie Hawkins in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Coldest Night of the Year: The event Saturday features a 1-mile walk in the cold starting and ending at the Jordan block in Ottawa. A check-in is scheduled at 4 p.m., with the walk beginning at 5. A light meal will be provided at 6, and the event is scheduled to conclude at 7 p.m. The Coldest Night of the Year event aims to raise awareness and vital funds to support the homeless population in the Illinois Valley. More than 100 walkers have signed up. To participate, register online at CNOY.com, find the event “Ottawa, Illinois – Illinois Valley PADS,” and register to form a team, walk, donate or volunteer. Gather friends, family or colleagues to collectively make an impact.

2. Flute Day: Registration is open for the 17th annual Flute Day, with workshops from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and concluding with a concert at 5 p.m. by participants performing the music of guest composer, flutist and Altus artist Phyllis Louke. The concert takes place at the Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 Fourth St., and is open to the public. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students in kindergarten through college with an ID. Windy City Flutes, Chicago and the Music Shoppe, Normal will be on-site with flutes and music to sell. Download registration materials at www.408fineartsfactory.com under the “more” option or contact coordinator Sue Gillio at 815-223-4408 or phloot1@aol.com.

3. Hot Cocoa Walk: A hot cocoa walk will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Marseilles. Raffle tickets will be sold on the cocoa walk for a chance to win at the Winter Dance a weekend at the Rusty Fence Airbnb in Salem, Missouri, or a 32-inch flat-screen TV. A craft show will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NCAAA Property Management, 405 Main St. Have all the businesses mark your cocoa map to win multiple prizes from local participating businesses. The drawing will be at 2:30 p.m. at the craft show. Following the walk, a free winter dance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Marseilles American Legion, 571 Rutland St. Food and drink will be for sale. The bar will be open. A raffle drawing will be at 8 p.m. Live music will be provided by Moementum.

4. Black and White Ball: The 15th annual fundraiser for Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy and Child Development is set 5 p.m. Saturday at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle. Dueling pianos performances will be provided by Felix and Fingers. The evening will include appetizers, complementary martini bar for cocktail hour, dinner, dancing, music and other activities. Bid on auction items. Individual tickets are $125 or tables of eight are available for $850. Go to https://www.facebook.com/StarvedRockCenter for more information or for the link to buy tickets online.

5. Throwback Sadie Hawkins Dance: The Camden, 126 Marquette St., La Salle, will host a throwback to the early 2000s. The night will include a DJ playing hits from the early 2000s, a backdrop for those Sadie pics and a chance to hang out. Matching outfits are encouraged, but not required. There is no cost to the event. Donations will be accepted to the Illinois Valley Leads Foundation scholarship fund. This event is open to all young professionals in the Illinois Valley (members and non-members).

