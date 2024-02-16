Hot cocoa walk in downtown Marseilles to give participants chances to win prizes

A hot cocoa walk will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, in downtown Marseilles. (Shaw Media photo)

A hot cocoa walk will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, in downtown Marseilles.

Raffle tickets will be sold on the cocoa walk for a chance ot win at the Winter Dance a weekend at The Rusty Fence Airbnb in Salem, Missouri or a 32-inch flat screen TV.

A craft show will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NCAAA Property Management, 405 Main St.

Have all the businesses mark the cocoa map to win multiple prizes from local participating businesses. The drawing will be at 2:30 p.m. at the craft show.

The event is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee.