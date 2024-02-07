Illinois Valley PADS seeks fundraiser team captains

Illinois Valley PADS, with shelters in Ottawa and Peru, is urgently calling for the support of local residents to join as team captains, forming teams and rallying walkers for the upcoming "Coldest Night of the Year" national event on Feb. 24. (Image provided by Illinois Valley PADS)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter, with homeless shelters in Ottawa and Peru, is calling for local residents to join as team captains, forming teams and rallying walkers for the upcoming Coldest Night of the Year national event on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Coldest Night of the Year event aims to raise awareness and vital funds to support the homeless population in Illinois Valley. As of Feb. 7, Illinois Valley PADS has made significant progress, reaching 20% of their $20,000 goal. This goal is achievable with community support. This goal will help provide crucial resources for our local homeless, such as safe and warm shelter; nourishing food; and access to life-changing services for those in need.

Funds raised from this event will directly impact individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our community, offering them a lifeline and a pathway to stability.

Currently, 24 diverse teams have registered, proudly representing local businesses, families/friends, churches, schools, and organizations. Their commitment to walk in unity sends a powerful message of care and warmth. Check CNOY.com and Illinois Valley PADS Facebook Page to recognize, join and donate to teams.

Additionally, almost 100 walkers have pledged to join the one-mile walk Feb. 24 starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. at the Jordan block in Ottawa. This number is swiftly increasing as the community rallies together to fight homelessness.

To make this event an even greater success, Illinois Valley PADS urgently needs team captains to lead fundraising and community engagement efforts. Team captains play a crucial role in mobilizing support and rallying communities behind this important cause.

“As we prepare to embark on this journey of compassion and solidarity, we invite you to join us as team captains for our ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ event,” said Carol Alcorn, executive director at Illinois Valley PADS. “With your leadership, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of those experiencing homelessness and shine a light of hope in the darkest of nights.”