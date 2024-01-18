Starved Rock Regional Center Foundation names 2024 ambassador ahead of annual fundraiser

Bowie Fuchs’ story is one Starved Rock Regional Center wants everyone to know. He’s been selected to be the agency’s 2024 ambassador. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)

Bowie Fuchs’ story is one Starved Rock Regional Center wants everyone to know.

He’s been selected to be the agency’s 2024 ambassador. SRRC is a nonprofit agency that serves more than 500 children each year in La Salle, Bureau and surrounding counties. Services include a free Autism Resource Center; as well as occupational, speech and developmental therapy to children throughout the Starved Rock area, among other services.

After a relatively typical pregnancy during the height of COVID-19, Bowie started off life with a bang, arriving via emergency C-section, jaundiced and with low blood sugar. His mother and father, Callie and Patrick Fuchs of Ottawa, welcomed their child and looked forward to settling in as a family.

At around a year old, when Bowie should have been showing some signs of early speech, he was not babbling the typical mama, dada, baba words one would expect. After an early intervention evaluation, at the age of 14 months, Bowie began receiving services with Kelly Bault, developmental therapist, and Emma Schueller, speech therapist. Bowie also attended the toddler class offered at SRRC, which focuses on structured play to help with socialization and development. Bowie was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder last year.

Callie Fuchs, as a special education teacher, has a unique outlook on their experience with EI and SRRC. When asked how Bowie has benefitted from early intervention she found it both easy to answer and difficult to put into words.

“This question should be so easy, but it’s so loaded because there are so many avenues of how I want to answer,” Callie Fuchs said in a news release from the agency. “It was the EI team who so professionally encouraged me to have Bowie evaluated. Even as a teacher, I was so close to the situation I was missing, or in denial, about Bowie’s needs. It was their encouragement that put us on the path to a diagnosis; this is important because it opens up more doors for Bowie. The EI team was committed to helping Bowie grow but at his speed. Bowie was able to blossom because they showed him grace and kindness. My son loved and loves his team. Bowie became more social and engaging because of EI, and when he left what we called ‘Bowie’s world’ for our reality, they gave me ways to engage with him without overstimulating or agitating him.”

Bowie’s parents consider Kelly and Emma, family and friends.

“They have remained professional the whole way through, but they 100% became family,” Bowie’s parents said. “They entered our home for a year and a half every week. We shared stories, I cried, I vented, and they showed and gave me an empathetic ear during it all.”

“Education is a major factor to EI, and Bowie’s therapists are beyond educated and experienced,” Callie Fuchs added. “My knowledge is in older elementary students. The little ones are a new world for me, and I loved how much the EI team taught me. I learned games and songs, about studies, and treatment modalities. I learned about different theorists. It was school without the pressure of grades. It was also a space where I could express my emotions without judgment. I didn’t know how much I needed that.”

Without SRRC, Bowie would have potentially missed crucial services at pointed times in his development.

“I didn’t even know developmental therapy was a thing,” Callie Fuchs said. “Without SRRC, I would have missed that critical piece of his developmental need. We probably would have had to travel far to get him services. Starved Rock even provided us with care after my daughter was born. Halynn (Bowie’s sister) had difficulties with eating. After talking with Kelly and Emma, I learned that SRRC provides feeding therapy to newborns. We got the feeding evaluation and therapy for our daughter through the support and knowledge of Bowie’s therapists.”

Although Bowie has since graduated from the EI program he will continue receiving speech therapy services from SRRC. He also attends Lincoln preschool and continues to receive occupational and speech therapy there. He is growing and thriving, thanks in part to Starved Rock Regional Center and its therapists who helped give him the tools to reach his maximum potential. His parents’ goal for him is to show the world how amazing he is and to leave a positive impact wherever he goes.

Bowie will be in attendance Saturday, Feb. 24, at the 15th annual Black and White Ball at The Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle. Tickets and details can be found at https://auctria.events/BALL2024. Follow the agency on Facebook or go to www.starvedrockcenter.org for information about Starved Rock Regional Center (formerly Easter Seals, LBC), our upcoming events and more.