The Local Scene: Polar Plunge, red carpet dancing, Galentine’s Day Drag Brunch and more in DeKalb County

1. Help Special Olympics Illinois support athletes with intellectual disabilities by jumping into frigid water during the Huskie Stadium Polar Plunge: noon Saturday. A $100 donation is required to participate, and day-of registration will be available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

For information or to register, visit www.support.soill.org/event.

2. Go “Back to the Future:” 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with Sycamore Public Library’s monthly Flashback Friday film series. The after-hours library event is free to the public and is curated for adults who grew up in the last two decades of the 20th century. Soda and popcorn will be provided by library staff, and the movie will be shown in the stacks on the second floor.

For information, visit www.sycamorelibrary.org/events.

3. Celebrate the ladies in your life at a Gal-entine’s Day Drag Brunch: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Brown Pub, 200 Somonauk Road in Hinckley. Tickets start at $15 for bar stool seating and go up to $160 for a VIP table for four.

For information or to buy tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.

4. Watch “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadowcast: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. For $15 general admission seating, moviegoers will witness an onstage performance mimicking the plot of the 1975 independent musical comedy horror film.

For information or to buy tickets, visit www.egyptiantheatre.org.

5. Walk the red carpet at the Daddy Daughter and Heroes Dance: 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the DeKalb Park District Terrace Room, 1403 Sycamore Road. The event is hosted by the DeKalb Park District. Tickets are $37 per pair for DeKalb residents and $46 for nonresidents. Attendees are asked to come dressed to impress for this dance meant for celebrating the bond between a young girl and her father or role model.

For information and to register, visit www.dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.