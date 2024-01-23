Celebrate Groundhog Day and support Woodstock Opera House at Cocktails and Wine with Willie

Celebrate Groundhog Day in Woodstock at the Cocktails and Wine with Willie fundraiser from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at Stage Left Cafe at the Woodstock Opera House (pictured). (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Embrace Groundhog Day at the Cocktails and Wine with Willie fundraiser from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock.

According to a news release, the fundraiser is held by Friends of the Woodstock Opera House, and all money raised will support the Opera House and its performances. Guests can enjoy specialty cocktails and snacks, a cash bar and a 50/50 raffle.

Stage Left Café is located inside the Woodstock Opera House at 125 W. Van Buren St. Tickets cost $35 at the Opera House Box Office or woodstockoperahouse.com.

In addition to the Feb. 2 fundraiser, the Woodstock Opera House has a full lineup of entertaining events coming this winter.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, you’ll feel like you’re seeing Billy Joel live when Piano Man – The Billy Joel Experience comes to the stage for shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m. The tribute concert stars Tim Georgeff, who effortlessly recreates Joel’s music and live performances.

RECAPTURED Tribute to Journey will rock the stage Friday, Feb. 9, performing some of the iconic band’s most popular songs, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Open Arms” and more. RECAPTURED features Bob Biagi, as well as the lights, sounds and atmosphere that audiences would expect from a Journey concert.

Enjoy authentic Mexican dance with Ballet Folklorico at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. According to the Woodstock Opera House, the Ballet Folklorico Nacional, founded in 1972, performs the authentic regional dances of Mexico in elaborate bright costumes. The company introduces audiences to fascinating folklore and magnificent ceremonial rituals from the regions of Veracruz and Tamaulipas, including traditions of the Aztecas, Michoacan and many others.

Comedian Ben Bailey takes the stage for an evening of laughter at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. Bailey appeared in the series “Cash Cab” for more than 550 episodes. He has played The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, performed at major comedy festivals around the world and starred in two specials for Comedy Central.

Finally, February wraps up with “The Princess Strikes Back – One Woman’s Search for the Space Cowboy of Her Dreams,” followed by a screening of “Star Wars – A New Hope.” Critically acclaimed, “The Princess Strikes Back,” starring actress and comedian Victoria Montalbano, is a thrilling romp that traces the star’s search for love despite none of her prospects ever living up to the shadow cast by her first crush: Han Solo – the handsome, sarcastic, dashing wanted man brought to life by actor Harrison Ford. This heartwarming show is appropriate for ages 15 and up. Tickets are $15.

For more information about the performances, or to purchase tickets, visit woodstockoperahouse.com.