Buffalo Theatre Ensemble to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’ at College of DuPage

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional, equity theater company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage presents “The Outgoing Tide” Thursday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, March 3.

According to a news release, weaving both surprising humor and powerful emotion, this highly relatable story will bring a tear to the eye as it poses thoughtful questions about personal choice, and what it means to truly love someone.

The play is written by Bruce Graham and the guest director is Steve Scott.

Scott returns for his ninth production at Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, where he most recently directed “Andy Warhol’s Tomato.” For more than 30 years he served as producer at the Goodman Theatre where he currently is an artistic associate and board member. Scott’s directing credits include “The Santaland Diaries,” “Ah, Wilderness,” “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” “Blind Date,” the world premiere of Tom Mula’s “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” and six editions of “A Christmas Carol.” Scott has also directed at a wide variety of professional companies in Chicago, according to the release.

The McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. There will be a preview performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1; press opening is 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2. The play will run through Sunday, March 3. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays – Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $44.

For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.

There will be an ASL performance at 8 p.m. Feb. 22.