Celebrate Christmas in Princeton with music and memories by Sarah Smith

The Grace Join Festival 56 for holiday cheer at ‘Music, Memories and Merriment: An Evening of Stories and Songs with Sarah Smith” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2 at The Grace Theater. (Derek Barichello)

Join Festival 56 for the holiday celebration of “Music, Memories and Merriment: An Evening of Stories and Songs with Sarah Smith” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2 at The Grace Theater.

The theater is located at 316 S. Main St., Princeton.

According to Festival 56, Sarah Smith will present an evening of holidays remembered as she revisits some of her favorite Christmases past, with music that underscores her festive memories.

The musical event features favorite holiday songs, as well as highlights from Smith’s career on the Grace Stage and national performances.

Tickets costs $30, $27 for seniors and $15 for students.

Festival 56′s next show is March 30, when Steam Quartet will perform, followed by “Girls Like Us: Barbara, Bette and Bernadette,” featuring the music of Barbara Streisand, Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters, on April 11 and “Girls Like Us: Carole, Carly and Joni,” featuring the music of Carole King, Carly Simon and Joni Mitchell, on April 12.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit festival56.com.