Fox Valley Winery’s Halloween party to feature live music, costume contest

Fox Valley Winery will host a Halloween party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Winery)

Wine lovers who also enjoy donning costumes won’t want to miss Fox Valley Winery’s free fifth annual Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Oswego winery will offer drink specials and a costume contest, as well as live music from the Michael Rawls band, which will perform rock and alternative music from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m.

Mike Faltz, owner of Fox Valley Winery, said that prizes will be awarded for the best costume and best family costume, and the party also will have special giveaways.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of fun,” Faltz said about the party. “Most of our staff gets dressed up. We had about 65 people last year, and you don’t need a ticket. Tables can be reserved by calling ahead.”

Even when it’s not a holiday or special occasion, guests can enjoy live music every weekend by local musicians from a variety of genres, including jazz, blues, rock and country.

The winery also is open for tastings seven days a week. Guests can sample up to three wines for $7.50. Wine bottles sell from anywhere from $15 to $35, Faltz said.

“Our most popular wine is Corruption, which is a dark, full-bodied red, but a little on the sweeter side,” Faltz said. “Our second most popular is Blue, which is a wine made from blackberries and blueberries.”

The winery produces all of its 28 varieties of wine, using mostly locally grown fruit, Faltz said. They have nine dry red varietals, including cabernet, merlot, syrah and red zinfandel, as well as two locally grown dry red wines. There are four dry white wines, among other varieties.

“A lot of the grapes we use are varieties you haven’t heard of, and it’s all locally produced, so the flavors are a little different,” he said.

Charcuterie boards are available for purchase, and guests can bring in their own food to enjoy at the winery, Faltz said.

For more information about Fox Valley Winery and for a full schedule of events, visit www.foxvalleywinery.com. The winery is located at 59 S. Main St., Oswego.