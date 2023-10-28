Joliet’s Witches Night Out conjured up funds to help Will County agencies

Witches Night Out is grassroots, two-day ladies night out event in October at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet that benefits nonprofits that serve woman and children. Thousands of attendees come out in elaborate witch costumes to mingle for a spell, enjoy witchy foods and drinks, shop from 30 vendors, visit any one of 10 mystics onsite and just wand-er around. (Photo provided by Events for a Cause)

Organizers of Joliet’s annual Witches Night Out fundraiser are confident that 2023 was their best year yet.

And that’s just not witchful thinking.

Witches Night Out is a grassroots, two-day ladies-night-out event in October at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet that benefits local nonprofits serving woman and children.

Thousands of attendees come out in elaborate witch costumes to mingle for a spell, enjoy witchy foods and drinks, shop from 30 vendors, visit any one of 10 mystics on-site and just “wand-er” around.

This year’s event was Oct. 11 and 12.

In 2022, Witches Night Out raised more than $160,000 for six local agencies. Although final numbers are not yet calculated, it appears the 2023 event was even more successful than last year.

Theresa Berkey of New Lenox is a member of the board of directors for Events for a Cause LLC, a 501(c)(3) organization that oversees Witches Night Out.

“They can use the money we give them for whatever they need,” Berkey said. “It’s not earmarked money. ... The goal is always to raise as much as we can.”

The 2022 recipients were CASA of River Valley, Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet, Will County Habitat for Humanity, Morningstar Mission in Joliet, Stepping Stones Treatment Center and Wilmington Coalition for a Healthy Community.

The same agencies will receive funds from the 2023 event, too, along with Ready, Set, Ride Therapeutic Recreation Facility in Plainfield, Berkey said.

Toni Muren of Joliet, who also is a member of Events for Cause’s board of directors, said a committee of about 30 to 35 women organize the actual Witches Night Out fundraiser. Representatives from the recipient agencies also volunteer behind the scenes and at the event, she said.

“They get so grateful for the people that walk in and thank them,” Muren said. “They thank them for coming because it means as much to them as it means to us.”

Because not everyone in the community is aware of how these organizations specifically help people, Muren said she created a video series before the event to showcase their influence.

“Not every person understands how important their tickets – and raffle tickets and souvenir photos – mean to the recipient agencies,” Muren said. “It’s amazing what they do. We’re just a little fly on the wall compared to what they do. We just want to help them out.”

Ladies night out with a purpose

The first Witches Night Out was held in 2010 at the Renaissance Center in Joliet. Former Joliet resident Kathy Mihelich and Judy Erwin of Plainfield founded the event. They modeled it after a ladies night out counterpart they’d seen in another town and added an affordable fundraising component.

Tickets for Witches Night Out in 2012 were $15, and the event raised $18,000. Tickets for the 2023 event were $40 – which included parking, a shuttle and door prize ticket – so it’s still very affordable, Berkey said.

Witches Night Out moved to the Jacob Henry Mansion in 2014. The one-day event abruptly became two days in 2018 after its 1,500 tickets sold out in less than an hour.

Tickets remain coveted.

“Within 24 hours, the first day was sold out,” Berkey said. “People are scrambling to get theirs.”

Even COVID-19 didn’t stop the spirit of “Witches” from happening. It simply turned virtual in 2020, with a month’s worth of activities including a virtual scavenger hunt and “witchy” curbside meals.

Muren said it’s clear that attendees enjoy themselves. She said she loves watching the costumed women at the event.

“I just walk around and see the women’s faces and listen to them laugh,” Muren said. “It’s such a fun night.”

For event photos and information, visit witchesnightout.com.