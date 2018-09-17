Witches Night Out adds second night for Oct. 17

Shorewood resident Pat Poli (left) and Lenore Branchaw-Harr (right) of Joliet wait for the doors to open for Witches' Night Out on Oct. 25, 2012, at the Renaissance Center in Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

Witches Night Out tickets sold out so fast last week that event organizers decided to add a second night.

On Thursday, 1,500 tickets were sold in 45 minutes once they went on sale.

So another round of tickets will go on sale for a second Witches Night Out, starting at noon Thursday.

“We are expecting to sell out again with how widespread our event has become,” said Jenna Crago, media chairman for the event. “We’ve had calls and requests for two Witches Night Out for the last two or three years.”

The first Witches Night Out is scheduled for Oct. 18.

The second event to go on sale Thursday actually will take place the night before on Oct. 17.

Crago said that’s the night that was available at the Jacob Henry Mansion, where the event is held.

Tickets are $25 and will be available at witchesnightout.com.

The annual Halloween season event serves as a fundraiser for local organizations that benefit women. Since starting nine years ago, the event has raised $240,000. In 2017, tickets were sold out in 72 hours, and $55,000 was raised. Crago said the faster sell-out this year may be due in part to ticket sales starting at noon instead of midnight.

Groups that benefit include CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Will County and Guardian Angel Community Services.