Mystery Diner in Joliet: Tasty chicken legendary at White Fence Farm

Because White Fence Farm has multiple locations, some people think it’s a national chain.
But the Hastert family, which opened the restaurant in 1954, still owns and operates the business. A 2014 Herald-News story said the original owner of what was a 450-acre farm – even then named White Fence Farm – was multi-billionaire Sylvester Peabody, who housed coal miners on the property.
When Bob Hastert discovered 12 of its original acres, the site featured a restaurant “known for its hamburgers, 1920 cars parked out front and a shuffleboard outside,” Laura Hastert, granddaughter of White Fence Farm founders Robert “Bob” Hastert and wife Doris, said in the story.
In addition to its fabulous food, the main dine-in restaurant in Romeoville features farm animals and live entertainment, according to the White Fence Farm website. I recently brought home food for the family from the White Fence Farm carryout location in Joliet. The other carryout-only locations are in Riverside and Downers Grove.
I’m a white-meat fan so I gravitate toward the chicken strips, which were fried perfectly: crunchy coating with tender white meat chicken.
But all the bone-in chicken was also delicious and seasoned perfectly. It arrived hot with a nice crispy skin and tender, juicy meat on the inside, even the white meat. The flavor of White Fence Farm’s fried chicken is unique to the venue, and quite unlike any other. You have to taste it to know what I mean.
“The items are prepared fresh daily just as it was 65 years ago. Chickens are delivered fresh daily, cut, quartered, dusted lightly and pressure cooked,” White Fence Farm said in a news release in 2019, announcing its 65th anniversary. “They are then ready when you order for a quick flash frying in low-cholesterol soybean oil.”
The macaroni and cheese is always good, the cheese sauce nicely thick and hot.
The coleslaw is delicious. White Fence Farm’s coleslaw isn’t too sweet or creamy. The vegetables are crisp and fresh, and served with a hint of vinegar.
White Fence Farm fries also have a unique flavor, even though they look like regular fries in the carryout package. They are some of the best fries I’ve ever eaten.
The outside has a satisfying little crisp when you bite into it; the inside is soft. The amount of salt is just right: not so little that they taste bland and not so much that you’re left gulping water all night.
White Fence Farm’s signature corn fritters are much different than hush puppies. They are sweet and savory at the same time, light and fluffy with tender bits of corn tucked inside them.
The fritters are dusted with powdered sugar, which melts into the fritter. I don’t know of any place locally that offers these. You won’t need dessert after eating them. Should you have any left over (unlikely), they are good cold or reheated in the microwave.
As you probably can tell, I love White Fence Farm. It’s always a pleasure to return.
• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to restaurant staff when ordering or picking up the food. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: White Fence Farm
WHERE: 80 Barney Drive, Joliet, one of three carryout-only locations; main restaurant in Romeoville
PHONE: 815-744-2072
INFORMATION: whitefencefarm-il.com