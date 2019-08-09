White Fence Farm celebrates 65 years of chicken

White Fence Farm Restaurant in Romeoville is celebrating 65 years in business.

The Hastert family opened the local favorite in 1954 and still is successfully operating the business, according to a news release from White Fence Farm.

“The fact that the White Fence Farm has been a meeting place for families for over 65 years is astonishing,” the release said. “It has become a tradition throughout the Midwest. Our best advertising has been word of mouth, which makes us very proud. We have held true to our name and reputation throughout the years.”

Other than the deaths of Bob Hastert Sr., Doris Hastert and their son Robert Jr. Hastert, not much else has changed. One can still feel their presence as they pass through the doors, according to the release. Their granddaughter, Laura, still keeps the legacy cooking on.

White Fence Farm also has maintained its recipe for 65 years, but added all-white-meat chicken strips, chicken noodle and broccoli cheese soup, macaroni and cheese and French-cut pork chop to the menu over the years.

“The items are prepared fresh daily just as it was 65 years ago. Chickens are delivered fresh daily, cut, quartered, dusted lightly and pressure cooked,” the release said. “They are then ready when you order for a quick flash frying in low-cholesterol soybean oil.”

The restaurant has grown in size. The Farm still is on its original 12 acres; it has 12 dining rooms, which puts the seating capacity at more than 1,100. It serves 5,000 to 10,000 guests weekly.

The lobby area is filled with history, complete with an antique car museum, games and rides for the kids. The animal family has a new pasture area with a red barn. The animals consist of five alpacas, mini goats and their kids for visitors to pet and feed.

The main restaurant is located at 1376 Joliet Road in Romeoville. Call 630-739-1720 or visit whitefencefarm-il.com for information. It is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

It is closed Mondays and in January.

White Fence Farm also has carry-out locations in Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Joliet and Riverside.

“They have a table waiting for you and your family,” according to the release.