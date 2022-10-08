Parade-goers enjoy sunny skies, mild weather for 70th annual parade

As the 70th Annual Plainfield Homecoming Parade marched through downtown Plainfield, a woman’s voice Lisa Kulka of Plainfield excitedly called out, “There’s Haley! There she is!”

Cecilia Kulka, 6, and Gabe Kulka, 17, followed their mother’s gaze to see their sister Haley Harting marching with the French Club from Plainfield High School – Central Campus.

Lisa said the family moved to Plainfield during Haley’s sophomore year and this was Haley’s first time marching. Haley’s participated in the French Club two years and even went to Paris, Lisa said.

“She enjoyed it a lot,” Lisa said.

The 70th Annual Plainfield Homecoming Parade stepped off at 9 a.m. Saturday from Plainfield High School – Central Campus and followed a new route this year. The theme for this year’s parade was “Movie Adventures,” according to District 202 in Plainfield.

Then-District 202 Superintendent of Schools Walter Niehus started the homecoming parade in 1952 to celebrate Plainfield High School’s homecoming week, The Herald-News said in 2016. It has grown over the years into a community event bringing the whole town together.

Plainfield’s annual homecoming parade typically features “more than 100 entries including floats, students, staff, and family representing most of the district’s 30 schools” and draws more than “10,000 people to downtown Plainfield,” District 202 said on Facebook in 2020.

In September, police, fire and school officials on Wednesday issued a news release outlining security, traffic plans, parade staging, and a new parade route.

“Over the last several years, our country has witnessed numerous acts of violence at public events including parades.,” the release said. “We take these events seriously and have been preparing to put on a safe and successful homecoming parade, which has been one of the largest in Illinois for many years. There will be a marked increase in police presence at this year’s parade.”

Sandy Martinez of Plainfield came out with her daughter Mia Martinez, 18, to support Ava Martinez, 15, their daughter and sister respectively, who was marching. Mia is currently studying nursing at University of Illinois Chicago.

Ava is part of the crew for “A Christmas Story,” Sandy said, which Plainfield High School – Central Campus will present at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 19.

“I have amazing kids,” Sandy said. “I just want to be part of their lives.”

Karra Beasley of Plainfield, a teacher at Liberty Elementary School in Plainfield, came out with her partner Jason Vogt and their son Liam Vogt, 15 months. They were waiting for Karra’s children Lilli Moeller and Wyatt Moeller, students at Plainfield South High School, to march past.

Beasley said they brought Liam to the parade last year, too, but he naturally didn’t remember it. Jason said it felt good to get out and participate in community events, now that COVID restrictions are past.

“It’s a nice day, too, just a little chilly,” Jason said.

Chris and Aimee Bell came out to the parade to support Kyleigh Dunavant, 12, Aimee’s daughter. Faith Bell, Chris’ daughter, stood with them. It was Faith’s first Plainfield Homecoming Parade, although she’s attended other parades, she said.

Faith said her favorite part about parades is the marching band.

“I like the music,” Faith said. “I like how loud it is.”