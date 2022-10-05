Expect road closures, traffic delays along Plainfield Homecoming Parade route.

The 70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade step off at 9 a.m. Saturday.

But drivers may be affected before then.

Starting at 1 a.m. Saturday, no parking will be allowed along the parade route until the parade ends around noon.

At 6 a.m. police will close James Street between Commercial Street and Fort Beggs Drive.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police will also close the follow roads. All roads should be open by 11:30 a.m.

• James Street from Lockport Street to Fort Beggs Drive.

• Ottawa Street (east of the DuPage River) from James Street to Illinois Street.

• Fox River Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street.

• Des Plaines Street from the alley north of Lockport Street to Commercial Street.

• Illinois Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street.

• Commercial Street from Illinois Street to James Street.

• Fort Beggs Drive from James Street to Pratt Lane.

Traffic lanes on Route 59 or Route 126 will remain open. However, expect congestion and delays. Anyone not participating in or watching the parade, motorists should avoid the downtown area on Saturday morning.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday from Plainfield High School – Central Campus but will follow a new route this year.

It will travel north on James Street to Commercial Street; east on Commercial Street to Illinois Street; north on Illinois Street to Ottawa Street; west on Ottawa Street to Fox River Street; north on Fox River Street to Chicago Street; east on Chicago Street to Illinois Street; north on Illinois Street to Lockport Street; west on Lockport Street to James Street; and south on James Street, ending at James Street and Commercial Street.

For more information about the homecoming parade, road closures, parade route/staging or parking restrictions, call Commander Zach Zigterman at 815-439-2929 or visit psd202.org/news/1884.