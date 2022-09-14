Plainfield announces security and plans for homecoming parade

Plainfield officials on Wednesday announced stepped-up security for the annual homecoming parade, which they describe as one of the largest in the state.

The 70th Annual Plainfield Homecoming Parade will be Oct. 8.

Police, fire and school officials on Wednesday issued a news release describing security, traffic plans, parade staging, and a new parade route.

“Over the last several years, our country has witnessed numerous acts of violence at public events including parades.,” the release said. “We take these events seriously and have been preparing to put on a safe and successful homecoming parade, which has been one of the largest in Illinois for many years. There will be a marked increase in police presence at this year’s parade.”

The community was urged to attend the parade and also “to have age-appropriate discussions at home related to personal safety in large crowds.”

Officials also noted the parade causes traffic congestion in and around the downtown area and Plainfield Central High School as roads are closed off.

Motorists are asked to avoid the downtown area that morning unless they are coming to the parade.

Traffic lanes on Route 59 and Route 126 will remain open, and all roads are expected to reopen by 11:30 a.m.

Sections of Lockport Street and other streets in and around downtown Plainfield will be closed off the morning of the Oct. 8 homecoming parade.

Officials outlined the following plans for the day of the parade.

• Starting at 6 a.m., police will begin closing James Street between Commercial Street and Fort Beggs Drive. Fort Beggs Drive and Plainfield Central High School will be restricted to parade entries only.

• At about 8:30 a.m., police will close the following roadways: James Street between Lockport Street and Fort Beggs Drive; Ottawa Street east of the DuPage River between James and Illinois streets; Fox River Street between Lockport and Commercial streets; Des Plaines Street from the alley north of Lockport Street to Commercial Street; Illinois Street between Lockport and Commercial streets; Commercial Street between Illinois and James streets; Fort Beggs Drive between James Street and Pratt Lane.

• Staging for band drop-off buses will be in the northeast parking lot at Plainfield Central High School. Entry will be from eastbound Fort Beggs Drive via River Road.

• Staging for youth sports clubs will be on James Street. Participants should meet at a designated location and walk to assigned spots on James Street. A limited number of pedestrians can be dropped off in front of Plainfield Central High School. All traffic must come from River Road northbound to eastbound Fort Beggs Drive.

• Staging for the homecoming court, escort vehicles and designated VIPS will be in the parking lot north of the football field.

• All other parade entries will have access to James Street via northbound River Road and will receive their assignments at the corner of Fort Beggs Drive and James Street.

The Plainfield American Legion Color Guard led off the 63rd Annual Plainfield Homecoming Parade. (Christine Muilenburg)

The parade will start at 9 a.m. at Plainfield Central High School and follow a new route.

It will travel north on James Street to Commercial Street; east on Commercial Street to Illinois Street; north on Illinois Street to Ottawa Street; west on Ottawa Street to Fox River Street; north on Fox River Street to Chicago Street; east on Chicago Street to Illinois Street; north on Illinois Street to Lockport Street; west on Lockport Street to James Street; south on James Street; and end at James and Commercial streets.

At the end of the parade, band/bus pickup will be in the northeast parking lot of Plainfield Central High School. Parade float entries can exit the area via southbound River Road or eastbound Fort Beggs Drive, or end in south high school parking lot on Fort Beggs Drive.

All walkers from the parade should be picked up at Greg Bott Park (formerly Renwick Community Park).

Limited handicapped parking will be available in the Illinois Street Municipal Parking Lot, the Des Plaines Street Municipal Parking Lot, and on the west side of Des Plaines Street between Route 126 and Oak Street.

No parking will be permitted along the parade route beginning at 1:00 am on October 8 until the conclusion of the parade.

Any questions related to the homecoming parade, road closures, parade route, staging, or parking restrictions can be directed to Commander Zach Zigterman at (815) 439-2929.