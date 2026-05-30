Lincoln-Way Central upsets Lincoln-Way East to win regional title: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Lincoln-Way Central 6, Lincoln-Way East 5: The eighth seeded Knights came into the playoffs with a losing record and upset the top seeded Griffins to win the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional championship. Luke Tingley led the way with a 4-for-4, two-RBI effort while Connor McCabe went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run. Owen Novak struck out nine batter on the mound. The Griffins were held to one hit through four innings before scoring five in the seventh to make a game of it. Matt Safarik was 2 for 3 with a run for Lincoln-Way East.

Lockport 5, Waubonsie Valley 3: The top-seeded Porters came from behind to avoid the upset against ninth-seeded Waubonsie Valley in the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional championship. The Porters were led by Frank Covelli (2 for 3, three RBIs, HR) and Drew Satunas (HR).

Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Dwight 1: The third seeded Panthers dispatched the second seeded Trojans to win the Class 1A Dwight Regional championship. Dwight’s Evan Cox and Joey Starks combined to strike out 12 batters for Dwight. GSW will play top seeded Armstrong in the Dwight sectional semifinals.

Wilmington 9, Coal City 0: The third-seeded Wildcats easily took down the second seeded Coalers to win the Class 2A Seneca Regional championship. Ryan Kettman allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out seven and batting in two runs. Cooper Holman went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. For Coal City, Gavin Berger was 1 for 1 with two walks. Wilmington will face Manteno in the Herscher Sectional semifinals.

Solorio 5, Lemont 4: Top-seeded Lemont was upset by eighth-seeded Solorio in the Class 3A Lemont Regional finals. Luke Marusarz had a two-run double for Lemont.

Lincoln-Way West 6, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: The second-seeded Warriors knocked off seventh-seeded Homewood-Flossmoore to win the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoore Regional championship. Jackson Mansker went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run. The Warriors will face Sandburg in the sectional semifinals.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: The Griffins beat the Knights 25-21, 24-26, 25-23. Will Starr (10 kills, four digs), Carter Geiger (10 kills, 10 digs, two aces), Grant Urban (nine kills), Henry Yacobozzi (seven kills), Marty Dwyer (nine digs) and Rylan Kim (38 assists, five digs) led the way for Lincoln-Way East. The Griffins will play the O’Fallon Sectional finals on Tuesday.

Bolingbrook 2, Glenbard East 1: The Raiders beat Glenbard East 26-24, 19-25, 25-21 in the Hinsdale South Sectional semifinals. Bolingbrook will play Glenbard West on Tuesday in the sectional championship.