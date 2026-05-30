Kishwaukee College holds 2026 spring Commencement

A group of Kishwaukee College graduates cheer as they walk to their seats to begin the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the college's Malta campus. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

Kishwaukee College recognized more than 500 spring 2026 graduates during two commencement ceremonies held this month.

A total of 540 students completed a program or certificate requirement during the spring 2026 semester, according to a news release.

The first of two ceremonies held May 16 included 157 graduates earning Associate in Applied Science degrees, Certificates of Completion, Short-Term Training credentials and Illinois High School Diplomas. A second ceremony followed, with 131 graduates earning Associate in Arts, Associate in Engineering Science, Associate in Fine Arts, Associate in General Studies and Associate in Science degrees.

For Diego Gonzalez Zabala, Kishwaukee College Student Trustee and student commencement address speaker, commencement marked both the completion of an important chapter and the beginning of the next step in his journey as a first-generation college student. He pointed to the opportunities the college provided along the way that helped him improve his leadership abilities, while pushing him out of his comfort zone to grow in new areas.

Gonzalez Zabala will return to Kishwaukee College after graduation as an employee, an opportunity he said is “really special.”

“When I look at my time as a student, I’ll think about all the memories I made, the people I met and the experiences that helped me grow into the person I am today,” Gonzalez Zabala said in a news release.

Donnie Foster celebrated graduation as a milestone that once felt out of reach. Having worked in the DeKalb School District 428 for the last five years, Foster initially felt hesitant about college, believing it had been too long since he had last been a student himself.

Foster graduated from Kishwaukee with an Associate in Arts degree with an emphasis in education. He hopes to continue working toward a four-year degree in special education.

“Kish gave me a new perspective,” Foster said in the release. “As long as you believe in yourself and have people behind you pushing you forward, you can do anything you put your mind to.”

For Brielle Molloy, commencement marked the conclusion of a unique academic journey. Through Kishwaukee’s Early College Program, Molloy earned her associate degree while still completing high school, becoming the first student at Hiawatha High School to do so.

“Knowing I’m a step ahead in my college path makes me really proud and excited for what’s next,” Molloy said in the release.

Following graduation, Molloy plans to attend St. Ambrose University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in exercise science with the goal of becoming an athletic trainer. She encourages other high school students to consider the early college pathway and take advantage of the opportunity.

The ceremony was livestreamed on the college’s social media channels and website. View the ceremony at kish.edu/commencement.