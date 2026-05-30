Geneva lecture series to highlight city’s parkway tree program

The Geneva Natural Resources Committee will be highlighting Geneva’s parkway tree and recycling programs during its next free lecture series presentation. (Photo provided by city of Geneva)

The Geneva Natural Resources Committee will highlight the city’s parkway tree and recycling programs during its next free lecture series presentation in June.

The event starts at 6 p.m. June 29 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

Assistant Public Works Director Nate Landers, Streets Superintendent Dan Javed and Administrative Analyst Joseph Viso will discuss updated parkway tree options and the best practices for mulching and watering.

They also will show a digital resource available to residents seeking more information about parkway trees.

The presentation will cover the Recycling Coach mobile app, battery recycling and the new holiday light recycling drop-off locations to be available this fall, according to the release.

Registration is recommended for this free presentation. More event information is available online at gpld.org.