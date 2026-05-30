Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Kane County Chronicle

Geneva lecture series to highlight city’s parkway tree program

Natural Resources Committee to highlight parkway tree, recycling programs

The city of Geneva is encouraging students in first through fifth grade to illustrate the importance of trees for a calendar. The purpose is to highlight more than 2,000 vacancies in the city’s parkways where trees could be planted.

The Geneva Natural Resources Committee will be highlighting Geneva’s parkway tree and recycling programs during its next free lecture series presentation. (Photo provided by city of Geneva)

By Brenda Schory

The Geneva Natural Resources Committee will highlight the city’s parkway tree and recycling programs during its next free lecture series presentation in June.

The event starts at 6 p.m. June 29 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

Assistant Public Works Director Nate Landers, Streets Superintendent Dan Javed and Administrative Analyst Joseph Viso will discuss updated parkway tree options and the best practices for mulching and watering.

They also will show a digital resource available to residents seeking more information about parkway trees.

The presentation will cover the Recycling Coach mobile app, battery recycling and the new holiday light recycling drop-off locations to be available this fall, according to the release.

Registration is recommended for this free presentation. More event information is available online at gpld.org.

GenevaKane CountyLocal NewsKane County Front Headlines
Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory covers Geneva, crime and courts, and features for the Kane County Chronicle