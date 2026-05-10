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The Herald-News

Lincoln-Way East baseball beats Joliet West in 8 innings: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Baseball

Lincoln_Way East 11, Joliet West 8 (8 inn.): Rocco Triolo went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs plus a home run for Lincoln-Way East while Tyler Hudik went 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Joliet West was led by Henry Young (2 for 5, two RBIs).

St. Joseph Ogden 12, Reed-Custer 2 (5 inn.): Cole Yeates went 2 for 2 for Reed-Custer.

Kaneland 8, Romeoville 1: Sebastian Solis had two of Romeoville’s four hits.

Minooka 14, Lincoln-Way Central 2 (5 inn.): Landon Currie hit two homers while Jason Duy hit one and Zane Caves struck out eight for Minooka. Daniel Houston went 2 for 2 for the Knights.

Lemont 10, Lincoln-Way West 3: Cannon Madej struck out 10 batters for Lemont. Quinten Lange had two hits for Lincoln-Way West.

Plainfield South 14, Morris 2: Bryce Lee went 2 for 3 with a RBI for Morris.

Joliet Catholic 9-5, Niles Notre Dame 4-1: Evan Wills threw a complete game, striking out six and walking one in the first game. AJ Perez hit a go-ahead inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning of the second game.

Sandburg 7, Plainfield East 1: Mason Cachur went 2 for 3 with one RBI for Plainfield East.

Oak Lawn 14, Plainfield Central 2 (5 inn.): Oak Lawn scored nine in the fifth inning. Michael Arroyo hit a double for Plainfield Central.

Wilmington 6, Shepard 4 (8 inn.): Cooper Holeman went 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs.

St. Laurence 9, Providence 2: Sam Webb went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run for Providence.

Softball

Morris wins Swing for the Cure tournament at Washington: Morris won the first game against Washington 9-0 with Addy Hackett, Tessa Shannon and Ella Urbasek hitting home runs. Game two, Morris beat Illini Buffs 9-7 with Aubrey McConnell hitting a home run. Finally, Morris beat Mt. Zion 9-3 with Halie Olson hitting a home run.

Providence 13, Evergreen Park 3 (5 inn.): Bella Olszta (3 for 4, three RBIs) and Angelina Cole (2 for 4, 2 HRs, six RBIs) led the Celtics.

Minooka 17-3, Rock Island 2-9: Lily Mayer hit a homer the second game for Minooka. The first game saw Jaelle Hamilton go 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a home run.

Sandburg 10, Plainfield Central 3: Emma Sommerfeld had two hits for Plainfield Central and one run.

Joliet Catholic 13-15, St. Viator 6-2: The first game saw Ella Nurczyk go 3 for 4 with three runs, three RBIs and a home run. The second game was only five innings with Addy Rizzatto going 3 for 4 with three runs, four RBIs and two home runs.

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Plainfield South 5: Katelyn Senese went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs with two home runs for Plainfield South.

Lockport goes 1-1 on Saturday: The Porters beat Leyden 7-1 with O Picciola going 4 for 4 and losing to Glenbard North 1-0 with Brigit Faut striking out five batters in six innings.

Lemont goes 1-1 on the day: Lemont beat Gardner-South Wilmington 10-0 (Jessi Pontrelli went 4 for 4) and losing to Pontiac 4-3 (Pontrelli went 3 for 4)

Pontiac 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: Liv Siano had two of GSW’s three hits.

Boys track and field

Seneca finishes second at Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Matt Stach finished second at the long jump with a distance of 6.30m.

Girls track and field

Kathryn Flynn finishes second at pole vault in in GCAC Championships: The Providence pole vaulter posted a height of 2.59, She was easily the best finisher of any Celtic at the event.

Seneca takes third at Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Lila Coleman won the 400 at 1:00.03.

Girls soccer

Lemont 2, Blue Island Eisenhower 0: Lemont picked up a critical home win early on Saturday.

Providence 4, Hinsdale South 1: Goergia Bruni, Jenna Chentnik, Kiki Porcelli and Hannah Winjum all scored for Providence.

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