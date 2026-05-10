‘Suspicious’ garage fire near Plainfield under investigation

The Plainfield Fire Protection District battled a garage and barn fire in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 10, 2026. (Provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

A garage fire that occurred early Sunday morning is being labeled as suspicious and under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

At around 3:27 a.m., the Western Will County Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a building fire in the 23700 block of 119th Street in an unincorporated area near Plainfield, the fire district said.

Upon arrival, fire companies found a large, detached garage fully on fire, along with a large barn also burning on the property, the fire district said.

Fire crews worked to extinguish both fires while additional personnel conducted searches of a residence on the property and no one was found inside any of the structures, the fire district said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has been classified as suspicious, and remains under investigation by MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigators, in coordination with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire district said.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District received mutual aid assistance from several neighboring agencies, including the Bolingbrook Fire Department, Romeoville Fire Department, Oswego Fire Protection District, and Troy Fire Protection District.

Additional support was provided by the Plainfield Police Department and the Will County Sheriff’s Office.