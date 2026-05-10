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Illinois Valley Cursillo hosts Christian renewal weekends in June

Men’s and women’s retreats at Peterstown offer spiritual growth experience

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host its monthly gathering Saturday, July 8, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Peterstown, south of Mendota.

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host the annual Cursillo weekends in June at Peterstown. (Derek Barichello)

By Tom Collins

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host the annual Cursillo weekends in June at Peterstown.

The men’s weekend is June 11-14, led by Ray Aubry. The women’s weekend is June 25-28, led by Jyll Pozzi.

Cursillo is a Spanish word meaning “short course” in Christianity, a Christian renewal experience to live and grow more fully in today’s world. For more information, call Greg Oseland at 815-252-4174, Laura Lugo at 815-579-1794, or Ray Aubry at 815-488-4742.

To apply, visit https://illinoisvalleycursillo.com/application

IV Cursillo members are encouraged to sign up for on-site and off-site prayers by contacting Carol Lauer at 815-303-4940, Vickie Fullerton at 630-272-0548, or by following the links on the Illinois Valley Cursillo website. Volunteers are needed.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.