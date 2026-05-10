Illinois Valley Cursillo hosts Christian renewal weekends in June

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host the annual Cursillo weekends in June at Peterstown.
The men’s weekend is June 11-14, led by Ray Aubry. The women’s weekend is June 25-28, led by Jyll Pozzi.
Cursillo is a Spanish word meaning “short course” in Christianity, a Christian renewal experience to live and grow more fully in today’s world. For more information, call Greg Oseland at 815-252-4174, Laura Lugo at 815-579-1794, or Ray Aubry at 815-488-4742.
To apply, visit https://illinoisvalleycursillo.com/application
IV Cursillo members are encouraged to sign up for on-site and off-site prayers by contacting Carol Lauer at 815-303-4940, Vickie Fullerton at 630-272-0548, or by following the links on the Illinois Valley Cursillo website. Volunteers are needed.