Off-duty Crystal Lake firefighter uses garden hose, helps contain fire

An off-duty Crystal Lake firefighter used a garden hose to help contain a house fire Saturday until fire crews arrived.

An off-duty Crystal Lake firefighter was able to use a garden hose to help contain a house fire in Crystal Lake early Saturday, officials report.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department was called out to the 400 block of Golf Road at 8:59 a.m. Saturday for a reported structure fire involving a deck and pergola in the back of a home, according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department news release.

An off-duty Crystal Lake firefighter spotted the flames on their way home. The firefighter called 911 and alerted the resident to evacuate.

The firefighter “immediately began an initial fire attack using a garden hose attached to the home,” according to the release.

When fire crews arrived, they deployed a hose line to the back of the property “to complete extinguishment and perform overhaul operations,” according to the release.

Officials said the firefighter’s intervention limited the fire’s spread. The fire only caused minor damage to the home’s exterior siding, deck and pergola.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials determined that improperly discarded smoking materials caused the fire.

“The Crystal Lake Bureau of Community Risk Reduction would like to remind people that improperly discarded smoking materials are a leading cause of preventable fires. Before you walk away, make sure every cigarette, match, or ash is fully extinguished. A single ember can ignite dry grass, decks, mulch, or trash within minutes. Protect your home, your neighbors, and first responders – dispose of smoking materials responsibly,” according to the release.