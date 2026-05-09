Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Habitat Restore’s 5th Anniversary Celebration

A worker removes a nail out of a 2x4 while working on the Habitat for Humanity home on Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Princeton. The home is located near the intersection of Cherry and Marquette Street in Princeton. A family of 6, including 4 young children, will move into the home. Volunteers interested in helping with the home are asked to contact to Habitat for Humanity La Salle, Bureau, Putnam Counties by contacting the Peru office. The home should be completed by the end of the year. (Scott Anderson)

This interview between Connor Hopkins and Jessica Brayfield of Habitat for Humanity centers on the upcoming events for Habitat in the month of May. Discussion centers around the Habitat Restore’s 5th Anniversary Celebration on May 16, the groundbreaking ceremony of their new home build in Mendota on May 19, and the Tees for Keys golf outing on May 29.

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