Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Habitat Restore’s 5th Anniversary Celebration

This interview between Connor Hopkins and Jessica Brayfield of Habitat for Humanity centers on the upcoming events for Habitat in the month of May. Discussion centers around the Habitat Restore’s 5th Anniversary Celebration on May 16, the groundbreaking ceremony of their new home build in Mendota on May 19, and the Tees for Keys golf outing on May 29.
John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.