Historical covers for May 9: Moms find strength in numbers

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 9. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the immediate aftermath of global conflict to the everyday triumphs and challenges of life in northern Illinois.

1925: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On May 9, 1925, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a harrowing account of “Children’s Play” that nearly derailed an Illinois Central train after boys pushed a dump car onto the main line. The page also captured the somber news of a Mississippi excursion boat disaster where 20 lives were lost. In a lighter vein, the paper highlighted local culture with a central poem titled “Dinna Chide the Mither” and news of an “Amboy Man’s Corn” taking first place in an exhibit.

1945: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

The May 9, 1945, edition of the Woodstock Daily Sentinel is a historic artifact, dominated by the massive headline “950,000 WAR CASUALTIES” following the surrender of Germany. While the world celebrated “Victory in Europe,” the paper grounded the global news in local reality, featuring a photo of Arnold Harvey, a Woodstock Marine wounded at Iwo Jima. It serves as a poignant reminder of the heavy price paid by local families for international peace.

1973: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

By May 9, 1973, the focus in DeKalb shifted to local education and industrial growth. The Daily Chronicle reported on the Kishwaukee College board eyeing a referendum for a new building, while a “Panel urges rezoning for factory” to accommodate an A.O. Smith plant. The top of the page featured a human-interest story on the “Last Man’s Club,” a group of WWI veterans whose membership was dwindling as they honored their pact of remembrance.

1999: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The May 9, 1999, Northwest Herald reflected a modern era of news, leading with the encouraging headline “County sees drop in serious crime.” The front page balanced local success with international crisis, reporting on the “Bombing backlash in Beijing” after the U.S. Embassy was hit. Closer to home, a Mother’s Day feature titled “Moms find strength in numbers” highlighted the importance of local support groups for new parents.