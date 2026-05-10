Community Pulse: Business development in the City of Morris

As the city’s fiscal year draws to a close, we look to the numbers to find outcomes and measure effectiveness. Visitor spending, new business licenses, applications for business expansion projects, new home construction, and other tangibles help tell the story of our local economy over a year. But other key indicators affirm our city is on the right path.

In the past year, Morris earned accolades that celebrate tourism and quality of life. “Most Welcoming”, “Most Relaxing”, and “Most Unforgettable Main Street” were among the honors by popular travel resource WorldAtlas.com. An excerpt from the January 2026 article praising our city’s welcoming nature calls out an intangible we’re proud of:

“People crave genuine hospitality, and sometimes it feels like that’s gone missing these days, until you take a couple of days exploring Morris, IL. Even being the county seat, the community feels slower in a deliberate way, forcing you to soak in the moment and rub elbows with everyone you meet. You’ll notice it in the cozy shops, the local restaurants serving up hearty plates, and the way the whole community comes together for every celebration. Morris has earned its place among Illinois’ friendliest towns.”

With plans and partnerships in place, the traits our community is best known for can not only withstand economic challenges but also thrive in the future.

Last year, Morris received nearly $800,000 through a highly competitive Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant program. This grant will support enhancements for Downtown. Special thanks to the residents, visitors, and business owners who gave input to the plan, which was originally submitted in 2023. The Morris Restaurant & Retail Association was a key voice in encouraging the city to take this step and ensure a favorable business environment continues in our historic downtown.

The grant dollars will support improvements along Liberty Street, including 3 bump-outs at key intersections. This will expand pedestrian space and opportunities for outdoor dining. Bollards will enhance pedestrian safety, and beautification elements will be added, such as raised landscaping and benches. The project presents a unique opportunity to address issues below the streets, modernizing the utility infrastructure with new stormwater inlets, curbs and gutters to name a few. The city can utilize TIF dollars to offset costs of this phased project, which will be carefully planned to minimize the interruption to businesses.

Renovating downtown will come with unique challenges. A steering committee of seven community members has convened to help city staff and the planning consultant shape

outcomes. Stakeholder meetings are being planned as well, ensuring there are many fingerprints on the plan. Accessibility, safety, functionality, and aesthetics are driving conversations.

Morris is a special community with much to be proud of, and we are uniquely positioned to celebrate our past while embracing the opportunities. “Meet me in Morris” is more than a marketing tagline; it’s a point of pride.