Minooka baseball defeats Wilmington; Seneca softball suffers first defeat: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Baseball

Minooka 7, Wilmington 2: Ryan Keener went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Landon Currie went 2 for 4 with four RBIs with two home runs, and Joey Rutz went 2 for 4 with a homer while striking out seven in five innings for Minooka. Wilmington was led by Zach Ohlund (3 for 3, homer) and Ryan Kettman (3 for 4).

St. Bede 14, Dwight 2 (5 inn.): Evan Cox had two hits for Dwight.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Morris 8: Morris led 8-7 entering the bottom of the seventh before being walked off. Logan Conroy went 3 for 3, while Bryce Lee went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Plainfield South 6, Ottawa 5 (9 inn.): Matthew Rogers scored on a steal of home to put the Cougars up in the ninth. Rogers went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Softball

Herscher 11, Gardner-South Wilmington 6: Maddie Simms went 3 for 4, while Kayla Scheuber hit a three-run double for GSW.

Lemont 15, Tinley Park 1: Danielle Fischer, Morgan Piont and Claire Podrebarac each had two RBIs for Lemont.

Morris 11, Wilmington 3 (8 inn.): It was tied 3-3 when Morris scored eight runs in the eighth. Halie Olson went 3 for 4, Cami Pfeifer went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Mylie Hughes went 2 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs for Morris. Ally Allgood had two hits for Wilmington.

Ottawa 2, Seneca 1: Hayden Pfeifer hit a home run and struck out nine in the circle for the Irish, who suffered their first loss of the season.

Plainfield Central 11, Plainfield South 3: Plainfield Central trailed 3-2 entering the seventh inning before putting nine on the board. Emma Sommerfeld went 3 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the way. Plainfield South was led by Katelyn Senese, who hit a home run.

Lockport 11, Stagg 1 (4 inn.): Taylor Lane went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, and Anna Lundstedt struck out eight while allowing two hits and no walks for Lockport.

Fremd 5, Lincoln-Way East 3: Monica Hickey went 2 for 3 with a RBI for Lincoln-Way East in the Rosemont Rumble.

Minooka 19, Morton 0 (2 inn.): Emma Best struck out three with no hits and one walk allowed in the circle while going 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs. Lily Mayer hit a three-run triple.

Boys track and field

Dwight wins Herscher Invitational: Tysen Walker won the 400 in 51.89 seconds. Billy Moore of Wilmington won the 200 with a time of 22.54 seconds. Coal City’s Spencer Vaira won the pole vault at 3.20 meters.

Lemont wins Morris Co-Ed Meet: Morris’ Cuyler Swanson won the 1,600 at 4:20.22. Lemont won the 4x100 in 44.36 seconds.

Minooka finishes sixth at Prospect Invitational: The Indians won the SMR 1,600 with a time of 3:43.14. Tebit Okwen of Lincoln-Way East won the triple jump at 13.84 meters.

Joliet West finishes 11th at Pete Struck Invitational: Emiliano Vieyra finished second in the 3,200 at 9:31.75.

Lincoln-Way West wins home invite: Alec Demma of Lincoln-Way Central won the 400 in 51.40 seconds. Hunter Spee of Lincoln-Way West won the 800 at 1:54.78. Bryce Vlasak of Providence won the long jump at 6.69.

Seneca finishes sixth at Roger Wilcox Invitational: Seneca finished second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 45.67 seconds.

Girls track and field

Coal City wins Herscher Invitational: Marina Figge won the long jump at 4.93 meters. Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg won the 100 with a time of 12.42 seconds. Mikayla Chambers of Dwight won the 800 at 2:22.45. Isabella Dixon of Reed-Custer won the pole vault at 3.05 meters.

Lemont wins Morris Co-Ed Meet: Rihanna Rexhepi won the 300 hurdles at 54.86 seconds. Morris won the 4x100 relay at 50.97 seconds. Katelyn Walker of Providence won the long jump at 5.10.

Lincoln-Way East finishes second at Wheaton Warrenville South Invite: Grace Murphy won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.53 seconds. Mia Forystek of Lincoln-Way Central won the 1,600 with a time of 4:57.36.

Lockport finishes second at Glenbard North Invitational: Sydney Cline won the 100 with a time of 12.42 seconds.

Boys volleyball

Lockport goes 1-1 to advance to Silver Bracket at the LWE Invite: The Porters defeated Naperville North 25-17, 25-23 led by Aiden Morgan (six kills), Zack Johnson (nine assists) and Drew Miller (six digs). The Porters lost to Lincoln-Way East led by Hunter Fash (five kills), Zack Johnson (11 assists) and Drew Miller (11 digs).

Lincoln-Way Central goes 1-1 to advance to the Silver Bracket in LWE Invite: The Knights beat Benet Academy 25-23, 26-24 and lost to Brother Rice.