Proposed downtown DeKalb ‘shop and sip’ concept still pending final approval

Shaw Local file photo – The Entertainment District, a proposed concept aimed at encouraging patrons to sip and shop downtown DeKalb, has received early City Council support but still needs some tweaking, Barnes said. (Mark Busch)

Mayor Cohen Barnes said this week that he met with some downtown DeKalb business owners to discuss a proposal that would allow patrons to drink and walk around downtown.

The Entertainment District, a proposed concept aimed at encouraging patrons to sip and shop downtown DeKalb, has received early City Council support but still needs some tweaking, Barnes said.

City Council action to amend an ordinance outlining the rules of the potential program hinges on a second and final vote, which officials chose not to do this week. A first-round vote was approved in a unanimous decision, however.

Barnes said some local business owners expressed support for the concept. But he said another meeting is warranted to address some of their concerns.

“We got to work through some of that and get some clarification on it,” Barnes said. “It’s all more nuances.”

Under the proposal, participating businesses of the city’s Central Business District would pilot a program in which patrons may carry a single alcoholic beverage in a city-approved, branded cup.

The concept, if approved by the council, aims to provide a fun, safe way to encourage more pedestrians to walk downtown in the late afternoon and evening, combining dining and entertainment venues, according to the city.

City staff said the district could include about a dozen participating businesses.

Any establishment with a liquor license opting in would have city-issued stickers or displays to indicate their program participation, city documents show. Adults age 21 or older would also be required to wear a wristband to show they have been carded and purchased a drink.

Alcohol in non-city-approved bottles, cans and glass containers would not be allowed and is restricted outside of the proposed Entertainment District.

Any business found not adhering to the city’s rules may face penalties under the existing liquor license regulations, city documents show.

Non-licensed businesses within the Entertainment District may choose whether to welcome these customers onto their premises with the understanding that drinks are sold and served elsewhere in the district, city documents show. Participation is not mandatory for all establishments in the downtown.

Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic questioned whether the Entertainment District would need to be policed differently.

“Any ideas as to the staffing if that’s going to be the police department that will enforce the boundary of this area?” Verbic said.

“We would most likely make that a separate beat during that time, and then we’ll assign a car for that beat,” Police Chief David Byrd said in response. “They would be responsible for that area.”

The district’s boundaries would be contained on the west by the east curbline of North First Street; on the north by the north curbline of East Locust Street; on the east by the west curbline of North Fourth Street and on the south by the Union Pacific right-of-way, city documents show.

Also included as proposed cutouts are the northeast corner of North Fourth Street to include The Grove Tavern, 204 N. Fourth St., and East Locust Street for Faranda’s, 302 Grove St.

The program is intended to run from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, city documents show. A last call for drinks may be implemented nightly at 9:30 p.m.

A vote on the program is expected at a future date.

If approved, an ordinance outlining an Entertainment District would include a Dec. 31 sunset date. In doing so, the City Council can decide whether to renew or extend the program.