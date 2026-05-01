Grundy Area Vocational Center announces award winners for 25-26 school year

Grundy Area Vocational Center students and their families packed into the Coal City High School auditorium Wednesday for the announcement of the award winners for the 2025-26 school year.

The Grundy Area Vocational Center is a cooperative program between Morris Community High School, Coal City High School, Minooka Community High School, and Gardner South-Wilmington High School that aims towards specialized education in fields like the trades, automotive technology, fire science, law enforcement, teaching, cosmetology, entrepreneurship, and agriculture.

The GAVC announced both monthly awards and yearly awards. The monthly Director’s Awards are announced during the school year, but the students are honored on awards night. The yearly awards were announced during the ceremony.

GAVC Yearly Awards

Star Agriculturist of the Year: Sophia Gonzalez

Agriculture instructor Brandy Biros said Gonzales has served as the Grundy Area FFA president, and she made it to state in a competition for job interviews in her first time competing.

“She has contributed to activities that strengthen both our chapters and our community,” Biros said.

Automotive Technology Top Tech: Ethan Morrison

Automotive Tech instructor Rob Schwiesow said Morris stood out for his skill, work ethic, and commitment to the trade.

“He shows up ready to learn and puts in effort, and sets the bar high for everyone around him,” Schwiesow said.

Tradesman of the year: Owen Noon

Trades instructor Bryan Pearcy said Noon shows up every day with a positive attitude and a willingness to learn while demonstrating leadership skills necessary for working in the trades. Noon will begin a career working for Narvick Bros. Construction as an apprentice in the carpenter’s union upon graduation.

Designer of the Year: Luca Byers

Design instructor Joe Terrel said Byers exceeded all expectations while carrying a heavy workload, working from 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“What stands out more to me isn’t working more than eight hours, but how he used them,” Terrel said. “I never saw him working on anything other than what we were supposed to do. Even more, he didn’t cut corners, didn’t look for shortcuts, and he focused, stayed driven, and took pride in every project he touched.”

Oustanding Cosmetologist: Payton Isaacson

Cosmetology instructor Shantel Leasure said Isaacson has shown determination, gumption, and a genuine nature from her first day.

“She’s never failed to stay busy and generate clientele,” Leasure said. “Her client list is already impressive as she graduates beauty school. Her positive attitude is inspiring to those around her, making a better day for her fellow classmates.”

Criminal Justice Student of the Year: Emerson Wilhelm

Instructor Brent Dite said he was blessed to have a good group of students this year, and Wilhelm showed leadership skills and integrity.

“Many of the students have shown the kind of character we hope to see in the next generation of criminal justice professionals,” Dite said.

Junior Culinarian of the Year: Lucas Eskra

Culinary Arts instructor Olivia Borne said Eskra shows up every day ready to work and ready to give his best.

“It isn’t just being present,” Borne said. “We had food truck events, and he was there early before I was, ready to work, and stayed until everything was cleaned up. When we needed volunteers for any task in the classroom, glamorous or not, he always pitched in. He gave his time after school, showing up for activities and events, because he genuinely wants to learn and participate in any culinary endeavor.”

Entrepreneur of the Year: Brodie Peterson

Terrel said Peterson didn’t just complete every assignment. He’d create way more work for himself through extra projects, going the extra mile.

“His attention to detail is exceptional,” Terrel said. “He cares about getting it right, and it shows in everything he produces. He welcomes feedback, too. Not everyone is comfortable with criticism, but he embraces it.”

Firefighter Candidate of the Year: Barrett Pennington

Instructor Craig Mateski said Pennington exemplifies the dedication, leadership, and work ethic they strive to develop in their fire science program.

“He has spent each and every day with self-standards set higher than most,” Mateski said." Pennington has exceeded all academic expectations and has not only showing to be a great team member, but also proven to be a great team leader."

Star Educator of Tomorrow: Evelyn Wills

Instructor Deb Eungard said Wills is a natural leader inside and outside of the classroom, and she approaches every opportunity with professionalism, enthusiasm, and genuine passion for education.

Wills spent her year student teaching in a special education classroom at a local middle school.

“She has become an indispensable asset to my classroom,” said the teacher. “She’s moved far beyond the role of a traditional student assistant. Her impact is the most visible, and it increased engagement for my struggling learners. She possesses an approachable relationship with my students. When she is unable to attend class, they truly are disappointed.”

Healthcare Hero CNA of the Year: Estephany Gonzalez-Guerrero

Instructor Jennfier Shell said Gonzalez-Guerrero is the type of person she wants in the room when things get tough.

“Her strength isn’t just physical,” Shell said. “It’s emotional, mental, and deeply rooted in the purpose of her caregiving. She shows up with determination, a smile, and a fierce commitment to her patients, her team, and her clinicals, she’s becoming known as someone who goes above and beyond, not because she has to, but because her heart led her there.”

Healthcare Hero CNA of the Year: Aubrey Bird

Instructor Abigail Savoree said Bird has a wonderful attitude and shows up every day at 6:30 a.m., and her perfect attendance shows her dedication. She is caring and compassionate, and Bird’s small acts of kindness do not go unnoticed.

“She shows a drive for learning by asking relevant questions, and seeking to absorb knowledge,” Savoree said. “Not once have I seen her not paying attention during a lecture, which is impressive that early in the morning.”

Healthcare Hero Medical Assistant of the Year: Manya Patel

Instructor Jennifer Shell said Patel shows incredible passion and commitment, and she’s the kind of healthcare professional who stands on the front lines, charting vitals, calming nerves, prepping for procedures, and she makes patients feel seen and safe.

“Manya is the definition of what it means to be exceptional,” Shell said. “Over the past year, she has shown strength, heart, and a work ethic that has left everyone around her inspired. She has completed over 125 clinical hours, and every single one of them was filled with compassion, professionalism, and that signature mother Manya energy we’ve all come to admire.”

Denny Thorson Welding Achievement Award: Wyatt Koehn

Instructor Tom Nelson said Koehn is an excellent welder who has proved himself in competition against some of the best welders around. He will be starting a career with Pipefitters Local 597 after graduation.

“What truly separates Wyatt is his determination, dedication, and passion for welding,” Nelson said. “When he’s in the booth, he’s completely locked in. He takes every weld seriously and gives full effort every day.”