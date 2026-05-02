Joliet celebrates new City Square: ‘It brings energy’ to downtown

People gathering for the opening of the new City Square in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

Joliet’s new City Square hosted its first event Friday to a mix of local residents and out-of-towners for what doubled as a concert and car show to mark the 100th anniversary of historic Route 66.

Visitors check out the car show at the opening of the new City Square in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

Joliet resident Adrian Ramos commented on the change the square brings to downtown.

“It makes it more vibrant,” Ramos said. “You already have kids running around. It brings energy.”

Tom Svoboda, a Route 66 enthusiast, was visiting from Alsip on his birthday weekend.

“We came for the Route 66 festivities,” he said. “It’s nice to have a green square in the middle of town.”