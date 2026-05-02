Dick’s House of Sport plans Joliet location with multi-million tax incentive package

Tbe Dick's Sporting Goods store in Joliet is seen during its grand opening. The company is planning a Dick's House of Sport at another Joliet location. (Lathan Goumas)

Dick’s House of Sport, a retail venue that adds climbing walls, ice rinks and other attractions to the shopping experience, may be headed for Joliet.

The Joliet City Council will vote next week on a $37 million tax-incentive package to bring Dick’s House of Sport and other retailers to the Rock Run Collection project now under development at the intersection of Interstates 55 and 80.

The store would be the first retail project in Rock Run Collection, a project designed to create a new business district in Joliet at the highly traveled interchange area.

“With them comes a whole slew of retailers,” said City Manager Beth Beatty said of the Dick’s project.

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty (Gary Middendorf)

But the city plans to issue a $37 million general obligation bond that would basically pay developer Cullinan Properties the cost of developing the Dick’s project and another 250,000 square feet of retail space.

Essentially, taxpayers will cover the cost of development with the city expecting to recoup the money over time from tax dollars generated by the business.

Cullinan would only get the money when the stores are open, Beatty said.

The plan will be presented to the council at its Monday workshop meeting, Beatty said. The vote is planned for Tuesday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods now has a store in the Louis Joliet Mall area of Joliet.

The proposal for a new location would mark the next phase of development at Rock Run Collection.

The Hollywood Casino Joliet opened in Rock Run Collection in August. (Laurie Fanelli)

Hollywood Casino Joliet last year moved to Rock Run Collection.

A seven-story Drury Plaza Hotel is being built there.

Several fast-food restaurants are in various stages of development along with a Ricky Rockets Fuel Center at the I-55 interchange built to provide access to the site.

The project also includes a 570-unit apartment complex built as part of a mixed-use development where people would live, work and play.

Two warehouses have been built.