Elderly man found in Fox River in St. Charles likely drowned, Kane County coroner says

An elderly South Elgin man found dead in the Fox River in St. Charles on Wednesday likely drowned, preliminary autopsy results released by the Kane County Coroner’s Office Friday show.

The coroner didn’t name the man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

St. Charles police reported the man’s body was found floating unresponsive about 9:10 a.m. April 29 in the river near the west side, along the 200 block of North Second Street.

A large police presence was seen at the time. And authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

Paramedics with the St. Charles Fire Department retrieved the man’s body from the river, and the coroner’s office was called.

An autopsy was performed May 1. Toxicology results are pending, authorities said.

An investigation into the man’s death remains ongoing with St. Charles police and the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.